Should You Peel Carrots?

Can you skip this step, or do you really need to peel them before you cook?

Getty Images

Carrots are a versatile ingredient in any kitchen. From savory Roasted Carrot Soup to classics like Carrot Cake—not to mention roasted or fresh and eaten on their own—carrots bring a hint of color and plenty of vitamins to every recipe.

Though the end result is delicious, standing over a bag of carrots with a vegetable peeler in hand doesn’t sound quite so appealing. Peeling carrots before cooking or eating is reflexive for most people, but is it necessary?

The truth is, no, you don’t have to peel carrots. You can, but it’s certainly not a requirement, especially if you give this root vegetable a proper scrubbing.

Here’s what to know about peeling carrots and why keeping the skin is in.

Do You Have To Peel Carrots?

Because a carrot's skin isn't as thick as other root vegetables (like potatoes) or winter squashes, carrots are perfectly safe and delicious to eat without peeling so long as they are properly cleaned. When it comes down to it, peeling carrots or keeping the skin on is a matter of personal preference.

Related: The Best Way To Store Carrots To Keep Them Fresh And Crisp For Weeks

Are All of a Carrot's Nutrients in the Peel?

It's been said (perhaps by a chef who needed an excuse for not taking this extra step) that peeling a carrot removes all the nutrients of the vegetable, but research scientists at Tufts University say that even if consumers are removing the peel, "plenty of nutritional value is still left behind."

"Remember, the peel is only a small portion of the total vegetable," the researchers explain. "If you prefer the taste, texture or look of peeled carrots (or the convenience of baby carrots), you can certainly incorporate them into a healthy dietary pattern. But, this root vegetable is perfectly safe to eat unpeeled, as long as it is adequately washed."

Related: How To Grow Carrots

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Get the Recipe

How To Clean Carrots

If you plan to leave the skin on to cook or eat carrots, it's important the exterior of the carrot is very clean. "Fresh produce can harbor bacteria, fungi, and other microbes along with trace amounts of chemicals," the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) states on their website.

Here's how to get the best scrub you can:

Step 1. To easily clean a carrot, run the vegetable under lukewarm, running water. “Wash water should be no more than 10 degrees colder than produce to prevent the entrance of microorganisms into the stem or blossom end of the produce,” the USDA states.

Step 2. Use a gentle bristle brush to scrub the exterior. Harsh chemicals like detergent or bleach solutions should never be used.

Step 3. Be sure all dirt has been removed, and blot dry with a paper towel before using carrots to cook or before consuming.



Related: 26 Carrot Recipes To Brighten Any Season

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.