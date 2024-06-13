Pee-ew. Dog sprayed by a skunk? Lexington groomer swears by this simple trick for a fix

It’s a headache every dog owner has likely dealt with or at least stands a good shot of experiencing: You let your dog out, only for your canine companion to pick a fight with a skunk.

Debbie Banks, a pet groomer with Kreative Kanine Grooming in Lexington, knows the problem well, but luckily, Banks has one simple trick to eliminate skunk smell from a dog’s coat.

The method comes from an older veterinarian friend, Banks said in a phone interview Wednesday, describing the trick as “the only thing in my 17 years that I’ve actually used that takes the smell completely away.”

The ingredients are simple enough to find, and you likely already have them in your home. The trick, however, is in the application, so be sure to follow Banks’ instructions.

Here’s what to do if your dog is sprayed, plus some tips to keep skunks away from areas your dog might frequent.

How do you get rid of skunk smell on a dog?

Banks swears by this deodorizing mixture and has used it several times to great effect.

Combine the following into a paste-like substance:

1 quarter cup of baking soda

1 quart of hydrogen peroxide

2 tablespoons of Dawn dish soap

If you need more than that, Banks recommends doubling the recipe.

“You mix that together and paste it on the dog, and you’ve got to rub it in really good,” Banks said.

Once it’s applied, let it sit on the dog’s coat for 15 minutes. The key here – and Banks insists on this – is you must not get the dog wet before applying the mixture.

“You have to put this on dry. If you’ve already washed it or got the dog wet, this will not work,” Banks said. “It locks in the smell.”

As you let the paste sit on your dog’s coat for 15 minutes, make sure to rub the mixture into its fur and do it thoroughly. Keep rubbing until you reach the dog’s skin. If you have a dog with a thick coat, such as a Siberian husky, it will likely take a lot of rubbing.

Be patient, try to keep the dog calm and take pains not to get the mixture into the dog’s eyes. After 15 minutes marinating, that’s when you can rinse the dog’s coat with water.

“Don’t get it in the eyes, that is not tearless,” Banks advises.

If you’re worried about whether this method is safe for your dog, a similar approach is endorsed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Humane Society. The ASPCA advises the method may bleach your dog’s fur, but it is not toxic to the skin.

It’s possible the mixture could be used effectively to treat carpets or your laundry, but Banks recommends testing a small amount first, then watch for discoloration.

“I’ve never used any product over the counter that does anything like this,” Banks said. “There’s nothing else, really, you can do to get it out.”

How can I keep skunks off my property?

There are several ways you can make your backyard less attractive to skunks, recommended by Penn State University’s Extension Service:

Skunks are omnivores, meaning they’re adaptable and opportunistic eaters. If they associate your backyard with food, they’re more likely to return. Refrain from leaving pet food outside where a skunk could easily get at it. Secure your garbage bins and make sure you’re properly disposing of trash. If you have fruit-bearing trees on your property, pick up the fruit so it doesn’t attract skunks.

Eliminate any potential den sites for skunks. Skunks may be drawn to burrow under porches, decks and other structures. Seal off potential den sites with wire mesh or sheet metal.

Use repellents in your yard. If you know there’s skunk activity around your home, you can mimic their natural predators, foxes and coyotes, by using products that use those animals scents.

Do you have a question about critters in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Send us an email at ask@herald-leader.com or fill out our Know Your Kentucky form.