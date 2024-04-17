Keep Your Body Workout-Ready With These RD-Approved Electrolyte Drinks



If you’re focused on upping your hydration game, you probably already know how important electrolytes are. Drinking these often brightly colored bevs provides a go-to source for those looking to replenish the minerals lost during a workout. But there are lots that are pumped with additives, which makes it tricky to find the healthiest electrolyte drinks.

“I recommend you consider drinking electrolytes with exercise that lasts longer than an hour,” says Lexi Moriarty, RDN, the founder of Expert Nutrition and Wellness. “For electrolyte drinks with sugar, drinking them during or within an hour before or after your workout is going to be most effective because during this workout window is when they’re most beneficial.”

Think: long runs, HIIT workouts, and spin classes, or any time you’re extra sweaty like in a hot yoga class, says Albert Matheny, RD, CSCS, of SoHo Strength Lab and Promix Nutrition. They’re also a game-changer for endurance training or racing, like marathons or triathlons, adds dietitian Julie Upton, RD, a cofounder of Appetite for Health.

Meet the experts: Lexi Moriarty, RDN, is the founder of Expert Nutrition and Wellness. Julie Upton, RD, is a cofounder of Appetite for Health. Stephanie Jean, RDN, is a nutritionist based in the Washington, DC, area. Amanda Baker-Leimen, RD, LDN, is an Integrated Communications Consultant and Registered Dietitian. Marie Spano, RD, is a Sports Dietitian, spokesperson and author.



Electrolytes work by controlling the balance of fluids inside your body. "They enable our bodies to perform a variety of functions," from regulating blood pressure to cell functioning, says Stephanie Jean, RDN.

Just be mindful of how much you’re drinking because too much (especially in conjunction with not enough fluid) can cause an electrolyte imbalance, which may lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, cramps, and headache, notes Moriarty. “The kidneys do a great job of filtering excess electrolytes, and in most cases, as long as you stay adequately hydrated, an electrolyte balance can be avoided.”

To reap max benefits, opt for a drink that contains sodium and possibly potassium or magnesium, says Matheny. Choose low- or no-sugar options, but a little sugar is okay if you're consuming an electrolyte drink while logging an intense sweat sesh.

Ready to sip away? Check out one of these healthy electrolyte drinks hand-picked by nutritionists to keep your hydration level up and get a few extra health perks along the way.



Gatorade Endurance Lemon Lime

This classic electrolyte drink, which is a favorite of Spano's, is found on marathon courses from Boston to New York and beyond. This particular formula was created for endurance workouts and boasts a higher amount of sodium and potassium than the original. So if you tend to reach for a bottle of Gatorade, but you're working out more frequently, Gatorade Endurance may be a better pick for you.

Per 12 oz. serving: 90 cal, 22 g carbs, 13 g sugar, 310 mg sodium, 140 mg potassium

Shop Now Gatorade Endurance Lemon Lime amazon.com $16.49

Immune Support Zero-Sugar Variety Pack

When you think of electrolyte drinks, neon bright hues probably come to mind. That's not what you see in a bottle of Propel because it has no artificial colors. It's basically just water that’s infused with electrolytes, a little flavoring, and good-for-you ingredients like vitamin C, E, B vitamins, and zinc. Plus, it's sugar- and calorie-free.

Per 12 oz. serving: 0 cal, 0 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 160 mg sodium, 40 mg potassium

Shop Now Immune Support Zero-Sugar Variety Pack samsclub.com $13.88

Electrolyte Powder Rapid Hydration Mix

The Hydrant powder mix supplies your body with three times the electrolytes than plain H2O alone. Simply mix the powder packet into eight to 16 ounces of cold water.

Jean likes this brand because it incorporates zinc into its formula, and it's super easy to carry around.

"Although this is not a traditionally prepared drink, this electrolyte drink mix is a convenient way to get electrolytes on the go," she says. "I recommend this for people that want variety in flavors and a daily to weekly supply."

Worth noting: Hydrant offers a subscription option, so you won't ever have to worry about running out.

Per 8 oz. serving: 25 cal, 0 g fat, 5 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 260 mg sodium, 200 mg potassium, 30 mg magnesium

Shop Now Electrolyte Powder Rapid Hydration Mix drinkhydrant.com $29.99

Unflavored Electrolyte Solution

Pedialyte may be marketed toward kiddos, but it's great for replacing fluids when you’re sick, says Upton. Opt for the unflavored version to skip the artificial colors or flavors.

Want to spice up the mix a little? Just squeeze some fruit juice into your glass.

Per 12 oz. serving: 35 cal, 0 g fat, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 240 mg sodium, 180 mg potassium

Shop Now Unflavored Electrolyte Solution walmart.com $6.94

Hydration Powder Packets

If you’re looking to pack a punch of electrolytes while scaling back on the sugar, Moriarty recommends DripDrop hydration. She often recommends this brand to her clients who are athletes or regularly active “because it has three times the amount of electrolytes than most sports drinks but half the sugar.”

Not to mention, these packets come in unique flavors such as spiced apple cider, hibiscus, honey lemon ginger, and decaf green tea, and they are all free from artificial preservatives.

Per 8 oz. serving (1 packet): 35 cal, 0 g fat, 9 g carbs, 7 g sugar, 330 mg sodium, 185 mg potassium, 39 mg magnesium, 1.5 mg zinc

Shop Now Hydration Powder Packets dripdrop.com $18.99

Organic Coconut Water Drink

Coconut water provides natural electrolytes that other drinks are fortified with. This was a winner with tasters on the Women's Health Team, and it's lower in sodium than other options, so could be good for those on low-sodium diets. Plus, it's free of added sugars and high in potassium and phosphorus, and serves up a decent dose of magnesium, a key mineral to help muscles relax.

Per 12 oz. serving: 90 cal, 0 g fat, 7 g carbs, 20 g sugar, 55 mg sodium, 812 mg potassium, 29 mg magnesium

Shop Now Organic Coconut Water Drink amazon.com $43.98

Essentia Water

Looking for plain water that's formulated with a boost? Grab a bottle of Essentia. "This supercharged alkaline water is infused with trace amounts of electrolytes as compounds," says Jean.

It's just water, so you don't have to watch out for any added ingredients like sugar and other additives.

Per 33.8 oz. serving: 0 cal, 0 g fat, 0 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 0 mg potassium, 0 mg magnesium

Shop Now Essentia Water target.com $11.49

Electrolyte Drops

These portable bottles offer a flavorless electrolyte boost you can add to coffee, tea, and even alcohol. “One of my favorite electrolyte supplements to recommend is Buoy Hydration Drops because they're purposefully sugar-, sweetener-, and flavor-free and use sea salt as the main electrolyte source,” says Moriarty.

Plus, each serving is loaded with antioxidants and contains no artificial fillers.

Per 12 oz. serving: 0 cal, 0 g fat, 0 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 50 mg sodium, 10 mg potassium, 0.5 mg magnesium, 0.5 mg calcium

Shop Now Electrolyte Drops amazon.com $38.99

Restore

These single-serving packets contain much more than hydration alone, and taste exactly as labeled—mango lemonade. Need we say more?

Think of this option as a powdered supplement that also happens to deliver great rehydration for post-workout recovery. It's well-formulated with a blend of more than 700mg of electrolytes from sodium, magnesium, and potassium, which delivers fast, max hydration without tasting like a salt bomb.

It takes things a step further with antioxidants like glutathione and liposomal vitamin C (read: highly absorbable) for immune-boosting support. Add methylated B to the mix, and you're upping your daily vitamin intake in a convenient, delicious way.

Per 10.68 g serving: 30 cal, 0 g fat, 7 g carbs, 3 g sugar, 150 mg sodium, 300 mg potassium, 250 mg magnesium, 0.5 mg calcium

Shop Now Restore absorbmore.com $40.00

What are electrolyte drinks?

Electrolyte drinks can work wonders for you. Generally, consuming electrolytes (a.k.a. electrically-charged minerals, which include magnesium, potassium, and sodium) can be helpful when you're working out for a long time, at a high intensity. These drinks fortified with additional minerals that

Do electrolyte drinks work?

Electrolyte drinks provide any electrolyte that's lost during major sweat sessions, says Spano. "In particular, sodium is of greatest concern as it is the electrolyte lost in the greatest quantity followed by chloride which is lost alongside sodium." These drinks are optimal to consume after a workout and are generally safe for healthy individuals.



The benefits of electrolyte drinks

Any athlete who has lost a significant amount of fluid through sweating can benefit from electrolyte drinks. These beverages replenish the minerals lost during workouts and hydrate, giving a two-for-one punch

Who should drink electrolyte drinks?

Had a workout? An electrolyte drink will replenish your lost minerals and hydration. "Anyone looking for a hydration boost, but generally speaking, they are used for strenuous workouts where dehydration may be more common," says Baker-Leimen. But it's important to remember that for people who need to consume less sodium, these drinks can increase sodium levels. "Those who are on lower-sodium diets may need to skip sodium-containing electrolyte drinks," shares Spano.

