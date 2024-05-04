It's peak rattlesnake season. Here's what to do if you're bit or to avoid being bit

From the archive: This report first published in the Desert Sun in May 2019.

It's not every day that you see a rattlesnake while hiking in the Coachella Valley and high desert wilderness, but a sighting is more likely to happen now than at any other time of the year.

May 15 through June 15 is peak rattlesnake season in the desert and hikers and wanderers are urged to keep watch for our slithery friends with fancy tails.

Keep in mind that there won't be one around every corner: Local ecologist James Cornett said that "most people never see a rattlesnake, no matter how much they hike."

Nonetheless, snakes might be lurking nearby and people are encouraged to be cautious when on hiking trails or in other rural areas of the desert. The snakes even stray onto golf courses, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency suggests "giving the venomous rattlesnake a wide berth," while Cornett says they're likely to move away from people and should not be followed.

Know your snake

There are as many as six types of rattlesnakes in the region, including in the high desert, with different levels of toxicity. And while some are more deadly than others, experts encourage anyone who has been bitten to seek treatment no matter the type of rattlesnake encountered. Desert Regional Medical Center and its affiliates, John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and Hi-Desert Medical Center; and Eisenhower Health are options.

If this happens, experts said to remain calm, act quickly to:

Remove jewelry and watches that constrict swelling.

Get to the nearest medical facility.

Do not apply ice or a tourniquet.

Never try to suck out the venom, contrary to what you see on TV.

Of course, hikers could save themselves the trouble and avoid rattlesnakes altogether. According to Fish and Wildlife, here's how you can do that:

Keep an eye out for snakes "basking in the sun" in open areas to increase their body temperatures following cool spring evenings. But don't be surprised if you spot them slithering around outside of daylight hours in order to balance their temperatures.

Wear boots and long pants for protection if traversing areas filled with brush, where snakes may hide. Startled rattlesnakes may strike without warning.

Stay on "well-used trails" and avoid tall vegetation.

Don't grab sticks or branches that you find floating in water — they may end up being snakes.

Never touch a freshly-killed snake since its venom is still toxic.

Keep dogs on a leash to prevent them from being sniffing around and getting bit.

Watch your doorway since snakes like to hug walls and feel protected from a side.

Always watch where you're placing your hands and feet.

Never hike alone and educate children about respecting wildlife.

