It's peak hydrangea blooming season. Are your plants healthy?

Violets are the state flower of New Jersey, but the multicolored hydrangea, now in full bloom, are the pride of many Garden State gardeners.

But are your hydrangea blooms as healthy as they could be? Here's what to check for.

Why are my hydrangeas so big this year?

The milder winter surrounded by a rainy summer/fall last year and healthy showers this spring have made for more buds and blooms this year.

What does an unhealthy hydrangea look like?

If your beloved hydrangea is struggling, it will exhibit tell-tale signs of distress.

"Symptoms of overwatered hydrangeas may include brown and wilted leaves, yellow leaves that will drop from the plant, and stunted growth," according to Epic Gardening's hydrangea plant guide. "Signs of root rot may present themselves as well. This could appear that half of your plant is dead, and you may see white fungus near the crown of the hydrangea.

"Symptoms of under-watered hydrangeas typically show up as brown and dried leaves and flowers, as well as severe wilting that does not easily remedy itself with deep watering."

These hydrangeas, in a yard in Margate City, NJ, are thriving this year after struggling to bloom last year. Do you know how healthy your hydrangeas are?

And if your hydrangea has orange spots on its leaves, it could be dealing with a deadly condition.

"Orange spots that form on the bottom or the underside of the leaves are hydrangea rust," read Epic Gardening's hydrangea guide. "The top of the leaf will turn yellow and the leaf will eventually die. This rust is another fungal disease that hydrangeas can contract."

Overall leaf discoloration, limp leaves and stunted growth are also signs of a distressed hydrangea.

How do you revive a dying hydrangea?

The Garden Geeks suggest 10 steps to take to revive a wilting or dying hydrangea, including checking your plant's soil moisture level; double-checking the amount of sun your hydrangea is getting; properly pruning dead branches; and correctly feeding your plant.

Want to start over? You'll have to wait until next year, as it is recommended that gardeners plant hydrangea seeds no later than late spring.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending topics across the Mid-Atlantic Region.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: How healthy are your hydrangeas?