Peak bloom: Guide to Oregon's wildflower hotspots and the best times to visit

Greg Lief had a problem.

The former Salem resident would arrive at trails famous for wildflower blooms only to discover he'd come just a bit too early, or too late, for the best of nature's fireworks display.

"I got really annoyed, being a photographer, when I didn't show up at quite the right time," he said.

He did something about it.

In March 2007, he launched the website OregonWildflowers.org that brought together reports, information and links focused on the best times to visit wildflower hotspots from the Columbia River Gorge to southern Oregon. His online map (available at bit.ly/3xPsUfL) now uses two decades of data to indicate whether an area is “in early bloom,” “in bloom” or “not blooming.”

A few years ago, he launched an associated Facebook page, Oregon Wildflowers, where people exchange pictures and information about current conditions and talk about wildflowers in general.

“Without getting to fru-fru about it, wildflowers just represent rebirth the way that they come every spring — even the small ones that bloom under seemingly adverse conditions,” Lief said in a recent episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast. “You have to respect their tenacity for coming up every single year."

Greg Lief, longtime wildflower hunter and owner of OregonWildflowers.org, seen here at Dog Mountain Trail.

Lief said his favorite wildflower is bitterroot, a small pink flower that can emerge even from the harshest conditions, but that there are so many different wildflowers in the Pacific Northwest it would take a lifetime to see them all.

In the podcast, Lief broke down some of Oregon's wildflower hotspots and trails from around the state and what times of year they're best visited.

He also warned that because of climate change, “many wildflowers are blooming earlier than in the past,” but that by looking at conditions and historical bloom times, you can still get a good idea what’s coming so you’re not disappointed at the trailhead.

Columbia River Gorge in bloom now

Many trails in the Columbia River Gorge, especially on the east side, are already in bloom and should reach their peak in late May.

The star of the show is balsamroot and lupine, although there are many other wildflowers to find.

Lief suggested getting out as early as possible to avoid crowds for hikes such as Memaloose Hills, Columbia Hills State Park, Lyle Cherry Orchard and Tom McCall Point / Rowena Plateau. The most popular hike in the area, Dog Mountain, requires a permit from April 27 to June 16.

On the west side of the gorge, Lief also recommended Eagle Creek Trail for its wide variety of wildflowers through the end of May and also for the glacier lilies currently blooming near Tunnel and Twister Falls.

Willamette Valley wildflower hikes

The golden paintbrush was once almost gone but has come back at places such as the Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Lief spotlighted two types of wildflowers he loves seeking out at Baskett Slough and Finley national wildlife areas: the golden paintbrush and kincaid's lupine. Both were endangered at one point but through a focused effort have bounced back.

Lief said golden paintbrush should be blooming now into early May, while the lupine would likely bloom a bit later in early May.

He also spotlighted Mount Pisgah Arboretum, which has blooms of wildflowers through mid-May, including a wildflower festival on May 19.

“It has a lot of woodland flowers, but it also has a great camas display,” Lief said. “The festival is great, but I’d encourage going a little earlier in the season.”

Coast Range sky islands bloom in late May, June

The hike up Saddle Mountain in the Coast Range offers old-growth forest, wildflower meadows and sweeping views from the Pacific Ocean to the Oregon Cascade volcanoes.

Oregon’s Coast Range isn’t necessarily known for wildflowers, given its thick rainforest, but two of its “sky islands” are wildflower hotspots. Those are Saddle Mountain and Marys Peak, both at one point islands in the ocean that allowed the evolution of many unique wildflowers, some found few or no other places on Earth.

Both tend to bloom in late May through the end of June.

Old Cascades light up in July

The meadows of Crescent Mountain feature stunning wildflower displays.

The favorite of many wildflower hunters is a geologic region known as the “Old Cascades,” located in the Santiam Junction area in a subset of older, lower mountains than the "young" Cascades like Hood, Jefferson and the Sisters.

Old Cascades hikes include Iron Mountain and Cone Peak, Browder Ridge, Crescent Mountain and Bachelor and Coffin mountains, which light up with wildflowers, and incredible blooms of bear grass, throughout July, with different elevations hitting their peaks at different times depending on conditions.

Eastern Oregon mountain bloom in late July

An alpine meadow of wildflowers in the Elkhorn Mountains in mid-July.

A good bet for the Elkhorn, Wallowa and Strawberry mountain alpine regions is late July, when places such as the Eagle Cap Wilderness and Elkhorn Crest Trail light up.

“There are a lot of alpine flowers that bloom there,” Lief said. “There are things to be seen into August (at the higher elevations).”

Lief suggested the second half of July for one of his favorite places — Steens Mountain, including the Wildhorse Lake area.

He also mentioned the Painted Hills unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, and nearby Sutton Mountain as blooming in June.

Mount Hood peaks in late July into August

Paradise Park on Mount Hood offers unreal wildflower and mountain views.

There are some earlier blooms on Mount Hood during July, such as Umbrella Falls and Elk Meadows, Lief said. But many of the most iconic vistas — Paradise Park and McNeil Point — tend to bloom as late as August.

Washington’s Silver Star Mountain a kaleidoscope of color

Lief highly recommended Silver Star Mountain, in Washington, as a gem that explodes with wildflowers in late June and July. The Yacolt Burn of 1902 resulted in a unique open environment where wildflowers of all colors thrive.

Lief suggested checking out the description on the Oregon Hikers page, to avoid an access road so rough that it “eats up cars and spits them out,” Lief said. "Use the Grouse Vista approach … it involves a bit more physical effort but your vehicle will thank you."

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Guide to Oregon's best wildflower hotspots and when to visit