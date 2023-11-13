Peachy Den's Newest Drop Is for the Party Girls

In a bid to celebrate girlhood and all it encompasses, Peachy Den's newest drop is made up of hyper-feminine pieces perfect for the party season. Dubbed "Sweet Cheeks," the new release marks Peachy's final drop of the year and draws inspiration from Lauren Greenfield's photography book, "Girl Culture."

Lensed by Kayla Connors, the accompanying campaign transports us to what's arguably the best part of any night out: the getting ready part. Starring twin sisters Miriam and Gloria alongside their friend Katerina, the campaign documents their getting ready process, showcasing subtle details like sharing clothing and doing each other's hair and makeup.

Pieces within the collection capture this same energy, crafted with puff sleeves and bows, delicate shirring, voluptuous bubble hems and peplums. Landing in hues of black, pink and red, the collection includes the Cindy Long-sleeve top, Beanie Zip-Up and Dion Capri.

Take a look at Peachy Den's new campaign above and head to the brand's website to shop drop one of the "Sweet Cheeks" collection.

