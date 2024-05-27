Peach Cobbler Factory to open new location in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening another storefront in Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post from Zachary District 3 Councilwoman Ambre DeVirgilio, the next Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open its doors in Zachary.

The eatery offers different cobbler variations including peach, strawberry, honey apple, sweet potato pecan and cinnamon praline peach. With each cobbler comes a cup of ice cream.

Aside from cobblers, the Peach Cobbler Factory offers other sweets and desserts such as banana pudding, brownies, cinnamon rolls, churro sticks, Belgian waffles and cookies, according to the website.

The location is expected to open in June at 19900 Old Scenic Highway, Suite F.

This will mark the sixth Peach Cobbler Factory in Louisiana and the second in East Baton Rouge Parish.

