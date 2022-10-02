Bow to the wow! Top-rated Pawstruck dog treats are up to 35% off at Amazon—today only

Save up to 50 percent off high-quality dog treats. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve ever shopped for doggy treats before, you know there’s a serious range in quality. While you could grab something cheap, it’s probably not going to be great for your pup. And really, Fido deserves better.

Of course, you have a budget to consider, too. Well, today you don’t have to choose between giving your pooch delicious, high-quality treats and saving cash: Amazon has slashed prices up to 60 percent off on good-for-them Pawstruck dog treats. You can snag jerky treats, cow hooves, and bully sticks galore — and it’s all marked down, just for today.

Check out these awesome deals.

These treats have one ingredient: beef, and it’s sourced from free-range and grass-fed cattle. They're also free from allergens like grains and soy. Another nice perk: The treats are perfect for getting rid of plaque and tartar that can cause gum problems and other dental diseases.

One reviewer said they were “amazed” when their picky Chihuahua fell in love with these treats. “I have spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on numerous brands of dog food and treats to try and find something he likes, that always wound up being given to other dogs,” they said. “So when he was so invested with these treats that he actually took them into another room, away from prying eyes to be left alone with this jerky, I was gobsmacked. He’s had steak before, he’s had lots of chicken, and he’s never done that. Ever.”

These single-ingredient dental treats are made to clean your pup's teeth while giving them something tasty to gnaw on. The sticks are natural, grain-free, odor-free, and made with no artificial ingredients, hormones, or chemicals. Each stick is slowly oven-roasted in its own juices to give your pooch maximum flavor. Each stick is naturally high in chondroitin and glucosamine to help support joint health.

"Marshall the corgi loved them," a happy customer said. "We’ve been looking for a bully stick replacement as the bully sticks tend to result in diarrhea the next day. These beef collagen sticks seem to be easy on Marshall’s stomach. He chews until it’s gone. Distracting a corgi for that long is a challenge…but…these do the trick."

Pawstruck Pawstruck Bizarre Bargain Bag $16 $21 Save $4 $16 at Amazon The Bizarre Bargain Bag is a pound of assorted treats. They're long-lasting and designed to reduce food waste.

Give your pup a special treat with this variety pack of chew toys. Each one-pound pack contains a mixture of animal ears, bones, and jerkies your pooch is sure to love. “The products are exceptional. My dog absolutely loves everything in here. Some of the products (actually all of the products) gross me out but my dog goes crazy! I’m especially surprised on how long she takes to chew each one. Usually we do bully sticks but she gets through them quickly and they’re quite expensive, hence we tried this bag. She appreciated the variety,” a fan wrote.

