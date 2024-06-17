Pawsitive Life Rescue hosts low-cost pet vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is serving four-legged friends in the community by making sure they remain healthy. “Pawsitive Life Rescue” held a low-cost vaccine clinic for both dogs and cats Sunday at Boofys Best for Pets in northeast Albuquerque.

Story continues below

The first vaccines, such as the parvo and booster shots were free. The additional vaccines cost $5. Organizers say the clinic is a great way to get your pets vaccinated without the vet visit fee. “Dogs that shed viruses are going to get other dogs sick. You see all these dogs walking in the pet stores here, they could hold on to parvo, giardia, and not get symptoms. Puppies who aren’t vaccinated they are going to pick that up and get sick so it’s really important that we all do our part,” said Allie Ashe, Pawsitive Life Rescue.

Organizers also encourage pet owners to pre-register for the next event which will be held July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boofy’s.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.