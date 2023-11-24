These Black Friday Pet Deals Deserve a Round of A-Paws



Black Friday isn't just for the people—it's for the pups, too. And quite a few furry family members are going to luck out this year because Black Friday pet deals have officially started, and they are so. dang. good.

Whether you want to get Fido a brand new dog bed or you're looking to invest in a cat tree for your furry family member, there are plenty of deals to be had on hot gifts this Black Friday. We're already seeing thousands of items at major discounts, including pet toys, accessories and even the latest pet hair vacuums for cleaning up pet messes throughout your house.

For example, save 40% off this popular Bissell vacuum that has a built-in HEPA filter to remove pollen, dander, and more from your floors. Or, shop this pet camera that allows you to check in on your furry friend when you aren't home; it's under $30 right now and is even equipped with night vision so you can see your pet when it's dark.

From now until December 1, we'll be rounding up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals of the year—including toys, treats, pet essentials and more. Our editors will continue updating this list throughout the shopping holiday, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the deepest discounts.

More Black Friday Pet Deals to Shop:

Amazon: During the retailer's official Black Friday sale, you can save big on pet food and treats, toys, tech and more — including brands like Petcube and Bissell.

Chewy: Get up to 40% off your pet's favorite food, treats and more during Chewy's Black Friday Sale.

Diggs: Take 25% off your order sitewide with code BF25 during Diggs' Black Friday Sale.

DOG By Dr. Lisa: Take up to 25% off grooming and lifestyle sets.

PetSmart: Take up to 50% off select Black Friday items for your pet when you shop now.

Walmart: Shop thousands of deals on pet toys and essentials at Walmart, including cat trees, self-cleaning litter boxes, pet food and more.

West and Willow: Get a free mug with your purchase of a custom pet portrait during the brand's Black Friday Sale.

Quiet Time Fleece Pet Bed and Crate Mat

Your pet can lounge in ultimate comfort with this crate mat, whether in the house or in the car. This soft bed is designed to fit perfectly in carriers and is coupled with a stain-resistant, machine-washable fleece that can help make cleaning easier than ever.

Quiet Time Fleece Pet Bed and Crate Mat

Dog Bath Brush Pro

Want to streamline bath time for your pup? This dog bath brush not only doubles as a massager with its silicone bristles, but it also has low and high sprayer functions to help rinse your canine clean.

Dog Bath Brush Pro

Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera

Keep tabs on your furry friends even when you aren't home, thanks to this on-sale security camera. It features crystal clear two-way audio and high-quality video so you can see, hear, and speak to your pet directly from your phone.

Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera

Flamingo Scratching Post

Looking for a cute yet budget-friendly scratching post for your cat? This adorable flamingo-shaped option is deeply discounted for Black Friday. It's made from sisal rope that'll keep your cat's claws healthy while the dangling toy adds extra entertainment.

Flamingo Scratching Post

SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet Upright Vacuum

Pet ownership can be messy—which is why every pet parent needs a solid vacuum on hand at all times. This popular Bissell model is on sale for Black Friday, and we love that it features a sealed HEPA filter to permanently remove pollen, dander, and pet hair from your floors. It also features a built-in head lamp that illuminates your floor for more visibility under furniture and in tight spaces.

SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet Upright Vacuum

Wisdom Panel Essential

The #1 best-selling dog DNA kit is on sale for Black Friday. According to the manufacturer, you can screen for over 350 different breeds, 50+ different traits and even possible medical complications simply by swabbing your pup's mouth. Shop it for under $100 right now.

Wisdom Panel Essential

Breed Identification Kit

Breed Identification Kit

PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain

If your picky feline won't touch her water bowl, this cat-friendly drinking fountain could be just the ticket. It's designed to constantly filter and spout your cat's water for an enticing sound that'll encourage them to drink. Plus, there's three different stream settings to choose from.

PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain

Talking Pet Starter Set

Ever wished your dog could communicate with you? These battery-powered buttons allow you to do just that! By training your dog to associate different words with different-colored buttons, you'll be able to slowly expand their vocabulary and learn what they need. Shop it for over 40% off right now.

Talking Pet Starter Set

Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Take $150 off this self-cleaning litter box during Black Friday; it's equipped with a gravity sensor and a built-in sifter that'll remove waste without you needing to lift a finger. It even has a deodorizing basin to minimize smells and a rubber seal to prevent overflowing, making it easier to clean up after your pet without taking up tons of time.

Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Bucket

Bucket

Jolly Pets Tree Tugger

If your pooch likes tug of war, they'll love this bungee cord toy that pulls back. Simply attach it to a tree limb outside and watch as your pup jumps and pulls on the attached cord.

Jolly Pets Tree Tugger

Artificial Grass Puppy Pee Pad

If you're potty training a pet or you live in a space with no available yard, these turf pads can be a lifesaver. With a three-layer system that's easy to clean, they're perfect for using on patios, porches or garages.

Artificial Grass Puppy Pee Pad

Automatic Feeder

With the holidays on the horizon, you likely have some travel plans—which means you'll need an automatic feeder to keep your pets well-fed while you're gone. This one holds 4 liters of food and allows you to schedule specific portions at different times of day so your furry friends never miss a meal.

Automatic Feeder

The Original Calming Donut Bed

Save on the #1 best-selling cat bed on Amazon (it's great for dogs, too!)—the donut shape is designed to cradle your pet to minimize anxiety and even comes lined with a fuzzy fabric for extra coziness. Since it comes in a rainbow of colors, you can pick a hue that best matches your home decor for a coordinating look.

The Original Calming Donut Bed

Antique White Ian Elevated Feeder

We're obsessed with this sleek elevated pet feeder, currently under $70. The bottom half offers plenty of concealed storage for food and treats while the tabletop can hold food and water bowls with ease. In other words, you can keep your pet's food right on hand without sacrificing style in your home.

Antique White Ian Elevated Feeder

Greenies Feline Smartbites Treats for Cats

Your feline friend will love these tuna-flavored treats, currently $5 off for Black Friday. According to the manufacturer, they're made to support muscle development in adult cats while helping them maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the dual-textured design makes them extra enticing for your pet.

Greenies Feline Smartbites Treats for Cats

Plush & Velvet Comfy Couch Sofa-Style Pet Bed

Take 55% off this fuzzy bed for large pets for Black Friday. Per the manufacturer, it's filled with pressure-relieving foam and topped with a fuzzy cover for added softness. Best of all, it's even machine washable, making it easy to clean off when the time comes.

Plush & Velvet Comfy Couch Sofa-Style Pet Bed

Bites 2 Lite

Reward your pet for good behavior even when you aren't home with this treat-tossing camera. You'll be able to check in on your furry friend in 1080 HP video, talk to them with two-way audio, and even throw them a treat if you choose. Plus, it features motion and sound sensors that'll alert you of any activity at home.

Bites 2 Lite

Cactus Cat Tree Condo

This adorable cactus-themed cat tree is the perfect place for your pets to sleep and play. With built-in scratching posts, a hammock and even a little "condo" to hide in, there's plenty of places for your cat to play or sleep. For Black Friday, it's $51 off.

Cactus Cat Tree Condo

Hidden Litter Box Enclosure

Conceal your cat's litter box from view while still making it easy for your pet to access, thanks to this genius faux plant option. The top is designed to look like potted indoor greenery, while the bottom half works as a hidden litter box. Plus, the activated carbon filter even traps smells.

Hidden Litter Box Enclosure

69-Inch Cat Tree

Your cats will have a heyday on this 69-inch cat tower. Equipped with ramps, scratching posts, hammocks and more, there are tons of places to play (or sleep), and it all comes in a box that's easy to assemble. Shop it for $64 off right now.

69-Inch Cat Tree

Atkinson Pet Crate

Aesthetically pleasing pet crates can be hard to come by, which is why we were excited to find this wooden farmhouse-style for over $200 off right now. It's designed for small to large pets, and the tabletop makes it super easy to style with decor, coffee table books and more.

Atkinson Pet Crate

Sheard Seat Belt Compatible Travel Pet Bed

Travel in style with this seatbelt-compatible pet bed. It features cozy padded sides for extra comfort and a washable design that makes it easy to clean after you've reached your destination.

Sheard Seat Belt Compatible Travel Pet Bed

Puresight 360° Wi-Fi Pet Camera

Puresight 360° Wi-Fi Pet Camera

Dog Crate Starter Kit

Dog Crate Starter Kit

ecoFLEX Pet Crate/End Table

ecoFLEX Pet Crate/End Table

Octopus No Stuffing Crinkle Plush Dog Chew

Dogs love these kooky octopus-shaped toys, and you can currently shop them for under $15. The built-in squeaker and crinkly sounding legs provide hours of entertainment and the manufacturer says it's perfect for dogs of all sizes.

Octopus No Stuffing Crinkle Plush Dog Chew

Self-Warming Pet Pad

As temperatures drop, keep your beloved pet nice and cozy with this self-warming pad from Chewy. The warming materials radiate heat when your cat or dog lays on it, and the plush fleece cover is machine washable for long-term use.

Self-Warming Pet Pad

Tug-n-Toss Heavy Duty Dog Toy

Tug-n-Toss Heavy Duty Dog Toy

Large Dog Bed

Large Dog Bed

Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy

Sniffing can provide great exercise and stimulation for your dog, which is why we love this interactive treat puzzle on Amazon. Simply conceal a few treats or pieces of kibble inside the compartment and let your pup get to work releasing the goodies inside!

Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy

