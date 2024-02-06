Valentine's Day gold: Amazon's bestselling hoops are down to $11, and they'll arrive in time for date night

Looking for a Valentine's Day gift that won't end up forgotten after a few weeks? How about some everyday elegance that will elevate any outfit? Right now, Amazon's bestselling gold hoop earrings from Pavoi Jewelry are on sale. You can grab a pair (or two) for only $11 a pop. And if you get clicking tout de suite, they'll arrive in plenty of time to wrap them up for your sweetie — or to don on your big date night!

Why is this a good deal?

For only $11, you get a set of beautiful gold-plated earrings (in yellow, white or rose gold) in a variety of sizes to choose from — 20mm, 30mm, 40mm or 50mm. We haven't seen these marked so low since before the holidays! Similar 14k gold-plated hoops can go for around $35 or more from other brands. At that price, you could get three sets of these earrings.

Why do I need these?

Chunky hoop earrings are back in a big way, and there’s one pair that outshines them all. These Pavoi hoops already have the seal of approval on TikTok, where wearers rave about their style and quality:

"Exercised in these, swam in these, showered in these, done literally everything — they have not tarnished the slightest bit," shared TikToker @nicoleee271. And though we don't necessarily recommend exposing these earrings (or any that you care about!) to extensive time in the water, we have to admit that it's wildly impressive they maintained their look even despite all of that.

These handsome hoops are either plated with 14k yellow gold, white gold or rose gold, or are made with 18k gold vermeil in yellow gold, white gold or rose gold. The 14k gold-plated options are the most bang you'll get for your buck — for the same beautiful look as full-gold earrings, you can snag a pretty pair of these for just $11 a pop. At that price, you may as well grab a duo in all the different colors!

If you're feeling a little more splurge-y, the gold vermeil options are a great way to go. The difference there is all about the base: With gold vermeil, you're getting high-quality pure or sterling silver that is plated with a thin layer of gold, whereas the regular gold-plated versions have a base metal of something more inexpensive, like brass or copper. For the gold vermeil set, you'd only be dropping up to $30 depending on your selection — still a great bargain! Either way, you can expect hypoallergenic, tarnish-free wear.

The most popular hoops at Amazon are on sale — and they'll arrive in time for Valentine's Day. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

To date, these stylish sparklers have racked up more than 36,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

“My skin is super sensitive and irritates easily with fake jewelry,” said one reviewer, adding that the Pavoi hoops “don’t bother me at all! Which is honestly [nothing] short of miraculous.”

The stunning earrings come in four sizes and three colors, and you can gift this pair to practically anyone, as they’re nickel-free. That means they’re hypoallergenic, so they won’t hurt people with sensitive ears. At a price point like this, that's hard to find.

“I have purchased so many Pavoi items, it isn’t even funny," attested another fan. "This is such a great brand, with beautiful jewelry, at such amazing prices,” wrote one die-hard fan of the brand. These hoops are great quality, light, comfortable and do not cause my super-sensitive ears any issues.”

It’s true: these bestselling hoops may look thick, but they’re so lightweight that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. So you get the benefit of a bold statement piece without the heft, because a heavy earring hanging on your lobe is a drag. The fashionista on your gift list will be fawning over them.

The Pavoi hoops from Amazon come in four sizes — here's how they look on. (Amazon)

“I ordered these earrings for my wife for Mother’s Day. It’s a quality product and my wife loves them. She wears them every day. I recommend this product for every mom out there," wrote one in-the-know customer.

But another shopper truly encapsulated why the Pavoi Chunky Open Hoops are so great — the small investment makes sense, considering how often styles change. “It’s a current trend, I like the look right now (which is somewhere between Chiquita Banana and Esmeralda), but I am just not going to spend $120 on this when this option is great!” they wrote. “Highly recommend!”

Looking for some other beautiful bling-y options? Check out these similarly luxe-looking picks, also from Pavoi:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

