Perfect for Valentine's Day: Amazon's TikTok-famous gold hoops are just $11, but only 'til midnight

Looking for a sweet Valentine's Day gift? How 'bout something elegant to wear on the most romantic day of the year? Right now, Amazon is having a mega sale its popular Pavoi jewelry. Today only, you can get everything from tennis bracelets to pendants for up to 25% off, including its TikTok-famous gold hoops for $11!

PAVOI Pavoi 14k Gold Hoop Earrings $11 $16 Save $5 These hoops are gold plated and come in yellow gold, white gold or rose gold with four different sizes to choose from. $11 at Amazon

Chunky hoop earrings are back in a big way, and there’s one pair that outshines them all. These Pavoi hoops already have the seal of approval on both TikTok and YouTube, and now they’ve racked up more than 32,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where they retail for a budget-friendly $11.

The stunning earrings come in four sizes and three colors — 14K gold, rose gold and silver — are a no-brainer if you’re looking for a last-minute gift. Yes, they’ll arrive in time for Christmas. You can gift this pair to practically anyone, as they’re nickel-free. That means they’re hypoallergenic, so they won’t hurt people with sensitive ears. At a price point like this, that's hard to find.

“My skin is super sensitive and irritates easily with fake jewelry,” attested one shopper, adding that the Pavoi hoops “don’t bother me at all! Which is honestly [nothing] short of miraculous.”

These showstopping hoops instantly elevate any look. (Photo: Amazon)

“I have purchased so many Pavoi items, it isn’t even funny. This is such a great brand, with beautiful jewelry, at such amazing prices,” wrote one die-hard fan of the brand. These hoops are great quality, light, comfortable and do not cause my super-sensitive ears any issues.”

It’s true: the best-selling Pavoi Chunky Open Hoops may look thick but they’re so lightweight that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. So you get the benefit of a bold statement piece without the heft, because a heavy earring hanging on your lobe is a drag. The fashionista on your gift list will be fawning over this pair.

“These are absolutely adorable! Really on-trend for the current gold hoop moment we’re loving right now,” wrote one in-the-know customer. “So chic! Look and feel expensive,” another wrote.

Pavoi hoops come in four sizes — the largest is on the left, the smallest is on the right. (Photo: Amazon)

But another shopper truly encapsulates why the Pavoi Chunky Open Hoops are so great — the small investment makes sense, considering how often styles change. “It’s a current trend, I like the look right now (which is somewhere between Chiquita Banana and Esmeralda) but I am just not going to spend $120 on this when this option is great!” they wrote. “Highly recommend!”

Scroll down for more deals from the Pavoi jewelry sale.

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

PAVOI Pavoi14K Gold Plated Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat (7.3mm) CZ Dainty Choker $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Pavoi14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Simulated Diamond Stackable Rings $25 $39 Save $14 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo $16 $23 Save $7 See at Amazon

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream $17 $28 Save $11 See at Amazon

Elevate Hair Growth Oil with Biotin $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Style

Columbia Womens Ice Maiden II Snow Boot $52 $110 Save $58 See at Amazon

Haellun Womens Sherpa Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon