Pave the Way for Kids to Play: Kiwanis Club broaches new park improvements

Jun. 22—Buy a brick and help pave the way for kids to play For a modest contribution, individuals, families, businesses and organizations alike can leave their mark on our parks by purchasing commemorative bricks with their engraved names, dedications or messages of significance onto these custom bricks. Whether it's a heartfelt tribute to a loved one, a commemoration of cherished memories, or a show of corporate solidarity, each brick serves as a testament to the collective investment in the well-being of future generations. Our community can thank the town of Waynesville who is the primary funder of Waynesville Parks and Recreation stated Eva Hansen, Chair of the Waynesville Parks & Rec Advisory Commission and Kiwanis member. Although over 70% of the users of this park system reside outside the town limits, Haywood County has not provided financial support since 2008. Small bricks measuring 4x8 inches, accommodating up to three lines of text, are available for a donation of $55, while larger 8x8 inch bricks, offering space for up to five lines of text, can be secured for $100. For those wishing to showcase their corporate identity, the option to incorporate a company logo onto the brick surface is available for an additional $10 per logo. Those interested in purchasing a brick can visit the fundraising page at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwaync to select their preferred brick size, customize their inscription, and make their donation securely online.

Want to attend the open house? The Kiwanis Club of Waynesville invites all interested individuals to attend their upcoming open house event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at First Presbyterian Church. This gathering presents an opportunity to gain insight into the club's various projects and its dedicated service towards enhancing the lives of children within the community. Whether it's the Kiwanis playground in Waynesville or the patriotic flags on Main Street, Kiwanis projects benefit many around town.

In a bid to enhance recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of youth and adults in the community, the Kiwanis Club of Waynesville has joined forces with Waynesville Parks & Recreation to spearhead a brick pathway fundraiser.

Folks will have the chance to leave their mark on the park in Waynesville by purchasing an inscribed brick for a new pathway and help the club breathe new life into parks and rec equipment.

"We are appreciative of our long-standing and successful partnership with Waynesville Parks and their immediate willingness to again work together," said Kiwanis President Linda Chambers.

The brick pathway will be located on the current gravel greenway walk that bridges the All-Abilities Playground and the Kiwanis Playground, then continue along the greenway.

The group intends to use leftover funds from the bricks to replace the 22-year-old wooden tower structure at the Kiwanis Playground, a significant upgrade that will promise less splinters and an overall better play experience for children and families who frequent the area.

"This fundraiser is just one of many strategies our park's volunteers and staff are exploring," said Luke Kinsland, Waynesville Parks & Rec director. "Budgets are very tight, and significant funds are needed just to maintain our parks system. We really want to upgrade, improve, and expand."

This project follows the successful efforts that enabled the establishment of the All-Abilities Playground and an upgrade with new equipment for the Kiwanis playground. These playgrounds sit adjacent to each other at the Recreation Park at 128 W Marshall Street in Waynesville.

The club has also spearheaded the Canton All-Abilities Playground, which is nearing completion.

Part of a larger mission

However, the significance of these projects extends far beyond the mere installation of new equipment. It represents the club's overall mission to foster a vibrant and inclusive environment where children and adults of all abilities can thrive and forge lasting memories.

"'One child and one community at a time' is part of our motto," Chambers said. "We've notably done the playgrounds, but we do all kinds of projects in the community for the betterment of children."

The Kiwanis Club of Waynesville has existed for 73 years, improving lives for the community's youth through grants, scholarships and annual events like the annual Kiwanis Spelling Bee. Over these years, the club has provided over $2 million to support children.

"If somebody asks, 'Why do you do this or what's it all about?' I always used to tell people, 'I was a kid that we're helping now,'" Chambers said. "We came from a very poor background. My mom raised six kids by herself back a long time ago. Even though we didn't have much, we still were taught to give back."

The club partners with other organizations within the community like the Downtown Waynesville Commission for the Waynesville Christmas parade and Stars & Stripes Patriotic Kids Parade, and the Waynesville Parks and Rec center for the annual Spring Fling event, when the rec center opens its doors for a day of fun, free of cost.

"We volunteer with a lot of community projects. Folkmoot calls on us to help them out, and same thing with Parks and Rec. It's a tight knit community, and we all pull together," Kiwanis board member Eva Hansen said. "We're small, but tremendously mighty."

The group gives back through its scholarship opportunity and the Scott Fund Grants, that provide funds for educational and recreational uses benefiting Haywood County children ages 13 and younger, with grants generally falling in the $10,000-$20,000 range.

On Tuesday, they will announce the recipients of the Lauranne Humphreys Scholarship, which is bestowed to four graduating high school female students going into higher education in the STEM field. The scholarship is established to honor the legacy of former Kiwanis member Lauranne Humphreys, who died in 2018.

Hansen said the scholarship luncheon is always a big 'Kiwanis Moment', a term used by the group to describe moments that pull the heart strings.

"To see the benefits of our fundraising efforts make a difference to those young people and to their future," Hansen said.

Flags and dictionaries

Chambers said one of her favorite Kiwanis moments is putting up the American flags, when 135 of them are set out across town for patriotic holidays.

For fellow board member Ann Kline, the dictionaries the club provides for third graders in the community's schools comprise one of her favorite moments.

"We go into the actual schools and talk to the children face to face, and I like that," Kline said.

The club's members consist of retired teachers, military and others who want to make a change in their community.

Board member Marilyn Friedkin's husband had been a member for 50 years, and although she joined after he died, she "always felt like she was a Kiwanian" from the time he was in the club, she said.

"A lot of people just realize that if we don't take care of kids today, tomorrow they're going to be a problem we have to take care of in a different way," Chambers said.

Similar to Hansen, who had formerly been a Kiwanis member in Fayetteville, Chambers had been a Kiwanis member in Florida for more than 25 years before landing in the Waynesville chapter.

"You walk in, and it's like your family, just extended to another area," Chambers said.

New members welcome

An upcoming membership drive will be held on Tuesday, June 25, where tables will be set up with information for projects and fundraisers the club does.

"It's a good way for people to get a little bite of everything. Usually, we can tell when something sparks their interest and reach back out to them and try to get them involved in a project that's close to their heart," Chambers said.

Patrick Ryan is the president elect of the club and decided to join after attending an open house two years ago.

"It's a great way to get involved in the community. It's a great cause and we're investing in the future of our children," Ryan said.

Marti Bowman is the newest member of the club, and made the switch from volunteering to joining.

"If you're already volunteering for activities, anyway, it's just a great way to meet people, and it's a great way to give back. Especially for newcomers, we have so many new people moving here," Bowman said.

Chambers added that it's a great option for not only newcomers, but new retirees as well.

"It keeps you young at heart," Chambers said.