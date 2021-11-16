Paulina Porizkova laughs off failed attempt to 'hang out at the pool and relax' on layover: 'Music and construction, I really lucked out'

Paulina Porizkova, pictured here in July, was not feeling the vibe during a recent trip to a Mexican resort. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

Paulina Porizkova is struggling with travel like anyone else who's tried it lately.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old model shared a video of herself at a tropical resort, which would usually seem like a dream, but for Porizkova, has not been ideal. In the video, she explained that during a six-hour layover in Tulum, Mexico, she decided to buy an all-day pass at a resort where she could lounge by the pool, but it did not go as planned.

"Music and construction, I really lucked out didn’t I?" Porizkova said while loud construction noises reverberated in the background.

She took to the caption to share more of her thoughts on the state of travel, writing, "Have had a weekend of hellish travel- plane cancelations- sitting in airports for 12 hours waiting - and all that jazz. It seems the pandemic has really messed with our transit systems. All you traveling for Thanksgiving- be prepared! It’s a jungle out there. #betweenjloandbettywhite #travel #peaceandquietnotsomuch I guess I need to follow this up with YES, I’m extremely grateful for all the gifts in my life and no, this is NOT the end of the world.P"

"Omg. That is just awful," wrote travel vlogger Samantha Brown, with a fan joking, "Nothing beats music and construction noise."

"I hope you’re in good company!" said another commenter, with one humorously adding, "It’s industrial music," and another writing, "You look great though, even disheveled from travel."

It is no secret that Porizkova loves to travel and that she looks great doing it. During a recent trip, she posed in a white bikini and talked about why she loves going on vacation.

"Being on vacation is wonderful for many reasons, one of which is all the time I have to read - and ponder life," she said before tackling the double standards women face when it comes to aging.