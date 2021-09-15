Paulina Porizkova shares moving tribute to late husband Ric Ocasek: ‘My love, you know you’re missed every day’

Paulina Porizkova, pictured here with Ric Ocasek, posted a tribute to her late husband. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Paulina Porizkova honored the two-year anniversary of her late husband Ric Ocasek’s death with a moving tribute.

The model took to Instagram on September 15 to share a photo of herself and the late Cars frontman, who she was separated from, but still lived with, at the time of his death from cardiac issues in 2019. Porizkova was the one who found him deceased.

“It’s already been two years. It’s only been two years,” Porizkova began her post. “This photo is from our last vacation. Cafe Du Monde. He brought me here for many years to celebrate the day we met, May 4th 1984. We’d spend a most romantic and wonderful weekend in New Orleans. He was not a big drinker, but here, we once tried Hurricanes, the portable on the street ones, and got so inebriated we couldn’t find our way back to our romantic little Inn. So many memories. And in the 35 years of knowing each other, an overwhelming amount of them were wonderful.”

She concluded, “This is where I will park. With the twenty five years of amazing memories. My love, you know you’re missed every day.”

Porizkova had a complicated relationship with Ocasek, who cut her out of his will just one month before his death, claiming she had “abandoned” him. In November of 2020, she wrote on Instagram, “While my love for my husband was steady and my trust in him absolute, I was clearly delusional. I believed I knew him. I believed we had the same definition of ‘love.’ Grieving him is an equal amount of heartbreak and rage.”

In April of this year, she told Yahoo Life that time has allowed her to think differently of her late spouse’s decision.

“I think of Rick every day, sometimes angrily. But as time has gone by, I think about him with more and more tenderness,” she explained. “He made a mistake, but then he didn't live to correct it, and that's not his fault. And I'm going to choose to go with that because there's nobody to tell me any different.”