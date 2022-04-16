Paulina Porizkova shares powerful message about celebrating 'imperfections': 'It's what makes people beautiful'

Paulina Porizkova shared a photo of herself on Instagram alongside a message about celebrating imperfections. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Paulina Porizkova is all about embracing our so-called “imperfections.”

The supermodel and anti-ageism activist, 57, took to Instagram yesterday to share a selfie, along with an important message.

“When I love someone, lover or friend, I find them the most beautiful people in the world,” ther former America's Next Top Model judge began. “Sure, I see and can admire their ‘perfections’, eyes, skin, legs, jawlines, hair, lips - but it’s their IMPERFECTIONS, their so-called-flaws, that make me swoon. It’s those that make me tender and faint with my love for them.”

She called these imperfections the “very things that make them perfect — to ME.”

“They are what activates my sense of love for them,” she concluded. “It’s what makes people BEAUTIFUL.”

Porizkova, who is currently starring on the CBS competition series Beyond the Edge alongside fellow celebrities like Full House alum Jodie Sweetin, received much praise for her words in the comments section.

One follower wrote, “Beautiful words and it’s a beautiful thought. All those imperfections are the things you get to know [about] someone when you REALLY know them.” Another added, “Wow! What an amazing amazing insight for me to wake up to!!! It is the flaws and quirks that make us sooo unique yet most find fault in — even in ourselves.”

In addition to embracing the so-called “flaws” within others, Porizkova has long spoken about learning to love oneself, especially in a world that puts a great emphasis on youth.

In a recent Instagram post in honor of her 57th birthday, she wrote, “57 and proud of it. Age is in fact a number, the number of years we have been fortunate enough to be here to sample everything life has to offer. The number of years we have had to improve ourselves and by extension, the lives of those around us. Getting older is truly a wondrous thing — and none of us, ever, should be anything but proud of our number.”

