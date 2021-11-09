Paulina Porizkova 'couldn't resist posing' in her bikini while on vacation: '#SexyHasNoExpirationDate'

Paulina Porizkova knows how to vacation!

The supermodel, 56, has been enjoying a much-needed break from the fast life, having recently posted a sexy bikini photo of herself leaning on the edge of a resort near a calm sea.

"Inconsequential pic number one. Day one of resort life, and I couldn’t resist posing," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Porizkova shared she was "heading for a vacation in the sun with a girlfriend" for five days of "water and sun" to fix "some of the damage I incurred on my 'adventure.'"

"No, cannot say anything more than that," she teased. "You'll all find out next year. For now, let me entertain you with totally inconsequential vacation pics!"

The post welcomed a slew of support from followers: "Beautiful as ever," one fan wrote with another adding, "You make every photo majestic."

Of course, Porizkova has never been shy to speak about embracing the beauty that comes with age. In July, she took to Instagram to slam the media's bias against women over 50.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible," she wrote. "Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying."

Then in August, she appeared nude on the cover of Los Angeles magazine.

"I am very proud to be the cover and a part of this LA Magazine issue on ageism," she wrote on Instagram. "We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered."

