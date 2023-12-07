Paulina Porizkova, 58, Posted An Inspiring 'Before & After' Stomach Pic On IG

Paulina Porizkova shared "before and after" photos of her natural stomach on Instagram.

She also wrote a deep message about feeling comfortable in her own skin and finding a supportive partner.

“We all deserve to feel comfortable in our own skins. And a part of that comfort is finding or having a partner that sees us for the beauty we have,” she said.

Paulina Porizkova always keeps it real—whether that means embracing her natural hair color, shutting down any ageism that comes her way, or just showing what a real woman’s body looks like. All of that is pretty bold these days, and definitely something to be celebrated.

The 58-year-old model posted side-by-side Instagram photos taken moments apart of her stomach on Instagram, showing the power of posing. In the photo on the right, Paulina is letting her body fall naturally. In the left photo, she’s “sucking in” and posing.

The pics showcase how Instagram pics are not always "reality." “A before and after - the after being simply inhaling and stretching and holding my breath while taking the photo,” Paulina wrote in the caption, noting that her strong core is thanks to her Pilates workouts. “But I’m also 58 and bore two children, so mommy tummy and some crepey skin are inevitable.”

Paulina wrote that she noticed a loss of elasticity a few years ago and was terrified. But it was also because she was dating someone who was "obsessed with youth," she noted. It took a toll on how she looked at herself.

“We all deserve to feel comfortable in our own skins. And a part of that comfort is finding or having a partner that sees us for the beauty we have, and loving our imperfections,” Paula continued. “I have never felt more desirable and more comfortable in the skin I’m in - mommy tummy and crepey skin and all.”

Paulina’s post seemed to deeply resonate with her followers, many of whom shared their own struggles with body image in the comments. "Love your transparency ❤️!! You are such a beautiful person inside and out," one person wrote.

This isn't the first time the model has been frank about body image and aging. In fact, Paulina frequently talks about embracing her natural beauty as she grows older, and she's a total inspiration. She recently took topless photos with her gray hair on full display for ELLE's Czech edition. And while of course, she is beautiful, it was her powerful message that made the real impact.

“I was brought up in a culture and time where nudity was common and absolutely accepted as a part of being human," Paula wrote in her caption. "So perhaps it stand[s] to reason that as long as it is MY choice to undress, it actually makes me feel strong." Preach!

But of course, Paulina's physical health is also just as strong as her mental health. Wondering how she does it all? Well, you're in luck—she loves to share the details with her followers.

As she mentioned in her most recent post, Paulina loves the Nofar Method, a Pilates class that is called the “Cadillac of reformers” on the company's website. She shared an Instagram video from one of the workouts where she's crushing some sit-ups:

Paulina also loves to practice martial arts, which helps both mentally and physically. She started training in karate, kickboxing, and Krav Maga in her 40s, she explained in an Instagram video of her workout. “The self confidence it instilled in me has changed my life,” she said.

Paulina, you are an inspiration!

