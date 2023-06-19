A bottle of this $13 exfoliant sells every 12 seconds: 'I finally have great skin at 50'

A quality, gentle exfoliant can do wonders for your skin, helping to slough away dead skin cells, reduce signs of aging and brighten your complexion. There are so many on the market, though, that you may not know where to begin. We're going to shortcut it for you: More than 63,000 Amazon reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by this cult favorite from Paula's Choice. The company's Skin Perfecting Exfoliant, which sells for a mere $13 at Amazon, cleans skin and helps with cell turnover, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant The key ingredient is beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which helps cleanse away dead skin cells, as well as dirt and grime buildup that can clog pores. As this exfoliator takes away layers of dead skin, it exposes newer skin. The result? A brighter complexion and minimized fine lines and wrinkles. $13 at Amazon

Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (if you notice dry patches developing, dial down to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, it also works to unclog blackheads and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, both of which can contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explained. "This has evened my skin tone, reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches, and made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter. This is some dark magic sh*t and I love it!"

To help reduce dryness or redness, this exfoliant includes green tea extract, which adds a dose of soothing moisture. Paula's Choice is also free of fragrances, dyes and parabens, so you can feel good knowing no unnecessary additives went into your cleanser.

Looks like Paula isn't the only one who loves this miracle worker — someone snaps up one of these every 12 seconds. (Photo: Amazon)

Reviewers with all types of skin concerns rave about Paula's Choice exfoliant.

"I finally have great skin," said another shopper.. "Love this product. I wish I had it my whole life. It has helped diminish pores, clear adult acne and even reduce wrinkles. It makes my skin soft, too. I finally at 50 have great skin. It is also working for my 20-year-old daughter who suffers from acne."

Another reviewer said her results were almost instant: "I am over 50 and still have issues with acne," she explained. "I started using this about two weeks ago and noticed an improvement the first day. Now, two weeks later, my skin is completely clear."

Experience the magic firsthand by grabbing Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant at Amazon — we're about to add it to our shopping carts, too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.