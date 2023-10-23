A bottle of this $13 exfoliant sells every 12 seconds: 'I finally have great skin at 50'

A strong but sensitive exfoliant can do wonders for your skin, helping to slough away dead skin cells, reduce signs of aging and brighten your complexion. There are so many on the market, though, that you may not know where to begin. We'll shortcut it for you: More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by this cult favorite from Paula's Choice. The company's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which starts at a mere $13 at Amazon, cleanses skin and helps with cell turnover, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (though, if you notice dry patches developing, dial down to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, it also works to unclog blackheads and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, both of which can contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explained. "This has evened my skin tone, reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches and made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter. This is some dark magic sh*t and I love it!"

To help reduce dryness or redness, this exfoliant includes green tea extract, which adds a dose of soothing moisture. Paula's Choice is also free of fragrances, dyes and parabens, so you can feel good knowing no unnecessary additives went into your cleanser.

Looks like Paula isn't the only one who loves this miracle worker — according to the brand, someone snaps up one of these every 12 seconds.

Reviewers with all types of skin concerns rave about Paula's Choice exfoliant.

"I finally have great skin," said another shopper. "Love this product. I wish I had it my whole life. It has helped diminish pores, clear adult acne and even reduce wrinkles. It makes my skin soft, too. I finally, at 50, have great skin. It is also working for my 20-year-old daughter who suffers from acne."

Another reviewer said her results were almost instant: "I am over 50 and still have issues with acne," she explained. "I started using this about two weeks ago and noticed an improvement the first day. Now, two weeks later, my skin is completely clear."

"When I first tried it, I was skeptical, but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth and clean my face felt," wrote a final fan. "I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell, but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!"

Experience the magic firsthand by grabbing Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant at Amazon — we're about to add it to our shopping carts, too.

