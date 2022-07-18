'Better than Botox': 48,000+ users love Amazon's top-selling $11 exfoliator

If you care about having skin that glows (and who doesn’t?), exfoliating is a must. You’ll likely find that products absorb better, makeup goes on smoother, and your skin looks younger and healthier. But not all methods of exfoliating are created equal, and dermatologists are increasingly recommending that their patients use chemical exfoliants over physical ones. And while the word chemical may sound a little daunting, many derms prefer them because they're gentler than physical exfoliants. There are plenty of expensive liquid exfoliants out there, but one inexpensive solution has caught the eye of dermatologists and skinfluencers (you know, Instagram influencers who focus on skin).

Yup, that means it’s time to toss that microbead scrub (it can cause tiny tears in your skin, weakening its protective barrier and causing irritation), facial cleansing brush (it may harbor bacteria and tug at your skin, which can enhance signs of aging and increased laxity) and washcloth (another unnecessarily harsh method).

This acid is oil-soluble, meaning it can get deep into those pores to eliminate buildup that causes acne, rough skin, rosacea, redness, and even dryness. It also calms down inflammation and treats hyperpigmentation, acne, blackheads and whiteheads, dark spots, uneven skin tone, large pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

It’s fragrance-free, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin types, too. One Instagram user even lists it among the products that helped her reverse sun damage in a viral video.

As with all exfoliants, you want to be careful not to overdo it. The product is technically suitable for everyday use, but most dermatologists recommend sticking to two or three times a week to avoid irritation, especially when you’re just getting started. If you use a retinol or retinoid product, or any other product that promotes skin turnover, you should avoid using it at the same time as your exfoliant to avoid irritation. Be sure to also wear sunscreen when you use this product, as it can increase your sensitivity.

Instagram users aren’t the only ones who love Paula’s Choice BHA. The product has racked up a perfect 5-star rating from over 48,000 Amazon shoppers.

One rave reviewer who called the product a “miracle in a bottle” says: “I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it,” says the shopper. “I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent.... This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!”

As for how it tackles fine lines and wrinkles, one reviewer calls it “BETTER THAN BOTOX,” writing, “It has taken five years worth of stress and wrinkles off my face in three days. I could not be more pleased or impressed. It literally cleared up my pores, tightened and smoothed them, erased mild wrinkled and even significantly smoothed out my terrible scowl line and forehead wrinkles completely. My skin has not felt this great and healthy nor has it looked this good in several years.”

Others agree, “This product is the most amazing thing I have ever used on my face to date,” writes a five-star reviewer. “I had uneven skin tone and dark spots on my face close to my jawline for years. I also had a really annoying wrinkle right next to my eyebrow so deep it would be even more prominent with makeup on.... UNTIL I USED THIS PRODUCT! My skin is the smoothest it has ever been. The wrinkle by my eyebrow is practically gone! And I have even skin tone and no dark spots anymore!”

