Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow announces split from husband after two years of marriage

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has announced her split from her husband Louis Thorton-Allan.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on 28 December to share a joint statement from her and her now-ex. In the statement, Walker and Thorton-Allan announced their separation, before asking for “privacy” from their fans during this time.

“After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the pair wrote. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

The former couple concluded by acknowledging how much love and appreciation they still have for each other. “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other,” the statement reads.

Walker and Thorton-Allan first tied the knot in October 2021, during a small ceremony in the Dominican Republic. At the time, Walker shared a black-and-white video of her nuptials to Instagram, along with the caption: “We’re married !!!!”

During the occasion, Vin Diesel – who is the godfather to Walker – walked her down the aisle in place of her father, Paul Walker. In the video, Diesel could be seen standing next to Walker as one of his and Paul’s former co-stars, Jordana Brewster, hugged the bride.

Diesel and Paul became close friends after starring in The Fast and the Furious movies together, before the late actor died in a car accident at the age of 40 in 2013. The accident occurred while Paul’s final movie - which came out in 2015 - with the franchise was in production.

Two months before her wedding, Walker took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Thorton-Allan. In the video, which was shared in August 2021, she could be seen standing in a pool and holding up her hand to show off the diamond ring on her finger. The engagement came one month after she went public with her relationship on social media.

In addition to speaking candidly about her relationship on Instagram, Walker has used her platform to reflect on her bond with her late father. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet tribute to the actor, as it had been 10 years since his death. In the throwback video, she could be seen surprising her father for his birthday, as he was on a tour bus.

As Paul was shocked by his daughter’s arrival, he started laughing and smiling at her, before falling onto the top of his bed. Walker went on to say “happy birthday” to her father, as he sweetly responded: “You just scared the hell out of me. What are you doing?” The video continued with the pair laughing, before Paul reached over and hugged his daughter. “No way!” he added, while still surprised by his child’s appearance.

Walker went on to pay tribute to Paul in the caption, writing: “10 years without you… I love you forever.”