Paul Rudd Says His 'Ant-Man' Diet Was 'Horrible'

When he landed the role of Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Rudd committed to a "very restrictive" diet plan to support his workouts and help him get into superhero shape—but he found the repetition of the process "boring" and frustrating, especially when he saw the kinds of physical results his Avengers co-stars were flaunting.

During a recent appearance on the food podcast Off Menu, the actor told hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster about how he would have to find ways to incentivizee himself to keep going.

"When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water," he said "That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘'Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it... It wasn't flavored. I wasn't gonna go crazy."

"Once you're in it, it's actually not too hard," he added, acknowledging that he enjoyed waking up with "tons of energy" even if it meant eating "really boring food, every time, over and over again."

Marvel Studios

"But I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them," he continued. "I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even like great."

"I remember on Endgame, Chris Hemsworth would always have these Tupperware containers and he’s eating this gruel of just a mash of stuff. He’s working out, and then you stand next to a guy like that, and I just think, ‘Well, what’s the point of any of this?’ Why am I killing myself when that can exist, and then I look at myself and this exists. I can never achieve that… That was the good thing that it was Ant-Man, it isn’t Thor. But I tried to work out, and it didn’t work."

You Might Also Like