Paul Allen’s Historic Villa in the South of France Has Been Sold to a Hedge Fund Billionaire

Villa Maryland, Paul Allen’s hilltop mansion in the South of France, has just been snapped up by Millennium Management founder Israel Englander, Bloomberg reported.

According to local agents, the palatial pad, one of the late Microsoft co-founder’s many prized real estate properties around the world, is worth upwards of €100 million (or roughly $105 million). Although the sale price has not yet been disclosed, the transaction, which was brokered by Savills, is positioned to rank among the biggest private-party transactions this year.

More from Robb Report

Paul Allen’s home in the South of France sold to Millennium Management founder Israel Englander.

Prominently sited above the seaside fishing village of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a favorite summer destination for the beau monde, the 18-bedroom villa measures a whopping 27,000 square feet and sports 10 acres of terraced gardens. The Côte d’Azur spread dates back to 1904, when it was commissioned by shipping and railroad magnate Sir Arthur Wilson, an acquaintance of Edward VII.

Per the city’s website, Wilson held a number of grand receptions here, and Allen seems to have continued the tradition; according to the Wall Street Journal, Allen hosted a pirate-themed soirée at Villa Maryland in 1996 during the Cannes Film Festival. It was also reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent time at the estate in 2008 before they separated in 2016. Every summer, Allen would anchor his megayacht Octopus in the harbor of Villefranche-sur-Mer before journeying over to the estate.

The entrance to Villa Maryland in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Englander, whose net worth clocks in at $11.4 billion, has recently been expanding his portfolio. At the start of 2022, he acquired a $20 million apartment in Paris, formerly owned by Jean-Victor Meyers, the great-grandson of the founder of L’Oréal. He’s also taken a lease on an office building in the French capital, Bloomberg reported.

Before Allen’s passing in 2018, he pledged that all of the proceeds from his trust would go to charity. Last year, his art collection was hammered down for a record-setting $1.5 billion at Christie’s, and several of the tech tycoon’s lavish properties have already been sold or are currently for sale. They include a sprawling Beverly Hills estate, a Bay Area mansion, a cluster of homes on Seattle’s Mercer Island, and George O’Keefe’s former home in New Mexico.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.