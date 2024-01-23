The Pattern Play in This San Francisco Home Is Absolutely Perfect

Adrienne Breaux
·3 min read
White living room with green velvet sofa and gold velvet armchair, bay window, and teal accent wall
White living room with green velvet sofa and gold velvet armchair, bay window, and teal accent wall
Dark teal accent wall with small fireplace, art, snake plant, and guitar
<span>"I found these chairs on Craigslist and reupholstered them," Kanoff writes. The wallpaper is by St. Frank Textiles. Credit: <a href="https://www.onleyvisuals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Onley Visuals;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Onley Visuals</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.onleyvisuals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Onley Visuals;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Onley Visuals</a></span>
Kitchen with floral wallpaper and lots of art
White bedroom with pink decor and textile accents
Corner of white living room with pink armchair and colorful details
Hallway with orange blue and white tulip wallpaper


Aviva Kanoff is working as an interior designer and has owned this one-bedroom 1000-square-foot apartment in San Francisco’s Mission District for five years. She shares it with her dog, Alfie.

Kitchen with floral wallpaper and lots of art

Apartment Therapy Survey:

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a creative who has lived many lives. I love to paint and collect art from local artists and my travels around the world. I have written travel cookbooks and ran an art gallery in San Francisco. I am currently working as an interior designer. Bright colors and layered patterns make me come alive.

I love to find old furniture and give it new life. Many of the couches and chairs in my home have been reupholstered.

Hallway with orange blue and white tulip wallpaper

I also added wallpaper to the kitchen and bathroom.

Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Maximalist, eclectic, playful, artsy, colorful

What is your favorite room and why? Tough choice! I love the main salon but I also love my bedroom. When I bought this house it was so gray and I’m proud of how much life my home has now.

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.onleyvisuals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Onley Visuals;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Onley Visuals</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.onleyvisuals.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Onley Visuals;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Onley Visuals</a></span>

What’s the last thing you bought (or found!) for your home? A painting by a local SF artist named Pamela Mooney

What’s your best decorating, shopping, cleaning, or organizing advice? Buy and collect things you love!

Dark teal accent wall with small fireplace, art, snake plant, and guitar

Resources

  • Painting — Pamela Mooney

  • Fireplace Painting —The Lost Art Salon

  • Bedroom Painting — Eileen Noonan

  • Bathroom Wallpaper — Anthropologie

  • Kitchen and Dining Room Wallpaper — St. Frank Textiles

Thanks Aviva!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share Your Style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form