The Pattern Play in This San Francisco Home Is Absolutely Perfect
Aviva Kanoff is working as an interior designer and has owned this one-bedroom 1000-square-foot apartment in San Francisco’s Mission District for five years. She shares it with her dog, Alfie.
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a creative who has lived many lives. I love to paint and collect art from local artists and my travels around the world. I have written travel cookbooks and ran an art gallery in San Francisco. I am currently working as an interior designer. Bright colors and layered patterns make me come alive.
I love to find old furniture and give it new life. Many of the couches and chairs in my home have been reupholstered.
I also added wallpaper to the kitchen and bathroom.
Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Maximalist, eclectic, playful, artsy, colorful
What is your favorite room and why? Tough choice! I love the main salon but I also love my bedroom. When I bought this house it was so gray and I’m proud of how much life my home has now.
What’s the last thing you bought (or found!) for your home? A painting by a local SF artist named Pamela Mooney
What’s your best decorating, shopping, cleaning, or organizing advice? Buy and collect things you love!
Resources
Painting — Pamela Mooney
Fireplace Painting —The Lost Art Salon
Bedroom Painting — Eileen Noonan
Bathroom Wallpaper — Anthropologie
Kitchen and Dining Room Wallpaper — St. Frank Textiles
