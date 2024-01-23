The Pattern Play in This San Francisco Home Is Absolutely Perfect

"I bought furniture secondhand and had it reupholstered," she begins of some of the ways she made this apartment her home. "I made some of the art in the room and purchased the others from local artists." Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

"I saw this painting at The Lost Art Salon and knew it had to live with me," she explains. Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

"I found these chairs on Craigslist and reupholstered them," Kanoff writes. The wallpaper is by St. Frank Textiles. Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

There are lots of "travel tchotchkes in this room and lots of art" she explains. The wallpaper in the kitchen is also by St. Frank Textiles. Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

"I made the painting above my bed," she begins of her bedroom. "The chair belonged to my grandfather and I had it reupholstered." Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

The painting above the chair is by local artist Eileen Noonan. Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals

"My happy bathroom," she describes. The wallpaper in the bathroom is by Anthropologie. Credit: Onley Visuals Credit: Onley Visuals



Aviva Kanoff is working as an interior designer and has owned this one-bedroom 1000-square-foot apartment in San Francisco’s Mission District for five years. She shares it with her dog, Alfie.

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a creative who has lived many lives. I love to paint and collect art from local artists and my travels around the world. I have written travel cookbooks and ran an art gallery in San Francisco. I am currently working as an interior designer. Bright colors and layered patterns make me come alive.

I love to find old furniture and give it new life. Many of the couches and chairs in my home have been reupholstered.

I also added wallpaper to the kitchen and bathroom.

Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Maximalist, eclectic, playful, artsy, colorful

What is your favorite room and why? Tough choice! I love the main salon but I also love my bedroom. When I bought this house it was so gray and I’m proud of how much life my home has now.

What’s the last thing you bought (or found!) for your home? A painting by a local SF artist named Pamela Mooney

What’s your best decorating, shopping, cleaning, or organizing advice? Buy and collect things you love!

Painting — Pamela Mooney

Fireplace Painting —The Lost Art Salon

Bedroom Painting — Eileen Noonan

Bathroom Wallpaper — Anthropologie

Kitchen and Dining Room Wallpaper — St. Frank Textiles

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

