Patrick Swayze’s Former Los Angeles Ranch Hits the Market at $4.5 million

The year after he was launched into silver screen notoriety in the notable 1983 films “The Outsiders” and “Uncommon Valor,” but still several years before he shimmied and dipped his way to leading man superstardom in “Dirty Dancing,” late actor Patrick Swayze acquired an equestrian ranch on the outskirts of Los Angeles that he named Rancho Bizarro. Swayze, a licensed pilot who died of pancreatic cancer at 57 years old in 2009, raised Arabian horses on the property.

Newly listed for $4.5 million, the 4.5-acre spread in Sylmar is tucked into the rolling foothills that mark the northern boundary of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. Records show the current owner is an LLC linked to oil heiress (and climate activist) Aileen Getty, who purchased the ranch from Swayze’s widow, Lisa Neimi, in 2015 for $2.9 million.

The late actor bought the 4.5-acre ranch in 1984 and owned it until the time of his 2009 death.

At the time the property was last sold, it was in a state of neglect. It has, however, been transformed into a boho-chic equestrian retreat that’s a surprisingly quick commute to many parts of Los Angeles. The multiple structures include an updated three-bedroom ranch house that dates to the 1940s, a guest cottage, and a detached garage.

The rambling main residence includes a wood-paneled living room with a fireplace and exposed ceiling architecture, while the kitchen is open to a dining room housed in a glass-roofed solarium. A huge room with a vaulted and beamed ceiling is outfitted as a gym. The primary suite, which spills out to a stone terrace, is kitted with a projector that drops from the ceiling at the end of the bed, a spacious bath with a jetted tub, and an expansive walk-in closet and dressing area.

The equestrian estate includes an 11-stall barn and a lighted riding ring.

A massive, river-stone-paved motor court stretches out between the main house and the detached garage. And, set away from the main house amid mature trees and surrounded by lawn, the cute-as-a-button guest cottage has a bathroom, fireplace, and bold, jungle-themed wallpaper on the walls and ceiling.

Equestrian facilities include an 11-stall horse barn with a tack room, laundry room, and a couple of grooming stalls. A clubhouse, which includes a bathroom, is positioned to observe the professionally lighted and mirrored riding arena. There are a couple of resident goats, Cocoa and Caramel, as well as a couple of ducks named Baby and Johnny.

Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow at Deasy Penner Podley share the listing with Brett Lawyer at Carolwood Estates.

