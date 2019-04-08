NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes stars in new Essentia ad — and it's all about being an overachiever

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is teaming up with ionized alkaline water brand Essentia for its first-ever national campaign celebrating overachievers.

The brand’s “It Might As Well Be You” campaign stars the NFL MVP quarterback, hip-hop violinist Ezinma, fashion designer Danielle Guizio and chef Julian Rodarte.

“These people are the epitome of what it means to be an overachiever,” Essentia chief marketing officer Karyn Abrahamson tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “It’s not like they woke up overnight and suddenly became stars. They’ve had the resilience and perseverance to push through when they’ve faced challenges and obstacles and continued pushing to get to the top of their game.”

Essentia ionized alkaline water is formulated to hydrate the body faster than regular water, and the brand’s empowering messaging hits close to home for Mahomes. The 23-year-old pro athlete knows what it’s like to have to work hard to reach goals — the former baseball player led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in a breakout season — but he’s just getting started.

“I don’t just want to be satisfied with being an NFL player, I want to find ways to overachieve in every aspect of the game, and that’s what Essentia has been doing,” Mahomes tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “I knew that it was going to be a great partnership from the beginning.

“I truly believe that everybody thought I was going to be a baseball player growing up — no one ever thought I was going to be a football player — but I knew that was what I wanted to be, I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” he explains. “So I put in the extra hours and extra work to get here, and I’m not satisfied with just being here now, I really want to take the next step and try to go and be one of the best in the league. And I know that I can do that by putting in more and more work and keep trying to get better every single day.”





He admits that he drinks “a whole lot” of water each day, and staying hydrated is naturally an essential part of his job, which includes maintaining his well-being.

“When you look at the guys that are great in every single sport, it’s about how they take care of their bodies. You can do a lot of things, but unless you’re keeping yourself hydrated and fueled the right way, none of that stuff will matter in the end,” says Mahomes. “I want to overachieve, and I want to make sure that my body is hydrated and in the best shape possible to get the best out of it every single day.”

And reaching your full potential isn’t limited sports, adds Mahomes.

“It’s whatever you’re going for, whatever your dream is … you can reach it if you put in the work and put in the effort to do it.”

Essentia Water is available at Amazon, Walmart and Jet.com.

