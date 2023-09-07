Patrick Mahomes’ Father Is a Professional Baseball Legend—Meet His Parents

If you’re a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, you may want to know who Patrick Mahomes’ parents are and if they knew they were raising one of the National Football League’s highest-paid players in history.

Patrick, the Chiefs’ star quarterback, was born to parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. Patrick, whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, shares a name with his father, whose Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. As some NFL fans may know, Mahomes Jr. isn’t the only athlete in his family. His father was a professional baseball pitcher in the Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003. In that time, Pat played for teams like the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets. Patrick also has three siblings: younger brother Jackson Mahomes and younger half-sisters Mia Randall and Zoe Mahomes.

More from StyleCaster

‘When It Was Just a Game’ by Harvey Frommer

Price: $29.95 $16.59+

Buy On Amazon

Click here to read the full article.

His father’s career is part of the reason that Patrick played baseball in his early sports career. In high school, Patrick played baseball, basketball and football. His high school football coach told Yahoo Sports in 2020 that him playing baseball and basketball actually made him better as a quarterback. Patrick went on to play both baseball and football in college at Texas Tech University, switching on and off between seasons.

In his junior year of college, Patrick announced that he would be retiring from baseball to focus on football. A year later, in January 2017, Patrick revealed that he was forgoing his final year in college to enter the NFL draft and play football professionally. He was eventually chosen as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and won his first Super Bowl in 2020.

So that’s Patrick’s NFL career in a nutshell. But who are Patrick Mahomes’ parents and what his relationship like with them? Find out everything you need to know about Patrick Mahomes’ parents ahead.

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes?

Image: AP Photo/David Zalubowski.

Pat Mahomes is Mahomes’ father. The two share the same name: Patrick Lavon Mahomes. Like his son, Pat was also a professional athlete. He played as a professional pitcher in the Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003. In his almost 10 years as a professional baseball player, Pat played for the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Along with his Major League Baseball career, Pat also pitched two seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball in 1997 and 1998 for the Yokohama Bay Stars. Due to his baseball legacy, Pat is a member of the Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame.

In the late ’90s, Pat married Randi Martin. The two divorced in 2006. The couple had two sons: Patrick born in 1995, and Jackson born in 2000. Jackson, Patrick’s younger brother, is also a TikTok star with more than than 840,000 followers. In 2019, he posted a video reminding his followers that he is indeed Patrick’s younger brother. “Yes Patrick Mahomes is my brother,” he wrote. Pat is also the dad to Patrick’s half-sister, Zoe Mahomes.

In an interview with CBS Sports in 2020, Patrick opened up about a conversation he had with his father after he signed a $500 million contract with the Chiefs. “My dad texted me a couple days after the contract: ‘Do you feel any different,'” he recalled. “I said I feel exactly the same. I’m going to be the same person I was before I got the contract and before I got to the NFL—to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be every single day.”

At a press conference in 2021, Patrick also about the lessons he learned about parenthood from his own father and his sports career. “I got to see him battle and grind to try to get back there,” he said. “You never know if it’s going to be like this for the rest of your career. So I try to win as much as possible now and do whatever I can to win multiple Super Bowls.” He continued, “I’m at the right point in my career where I can use my voice and people can really, really make an impact in this world. This year, with everything that happened, it prompted me to really be bigger, and then be more than I had been before.”

In 2022, Patrick and his wife, Brittany Matthews welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick Lavone Mahomes III, after him and his father. (They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling, in 2021.)

At a press conference in December 2022, Patrick explained why he wanted to name his son after him and his father, and how his brother, Jackson Mahomes, came up with his son’s nickname, Bronze.“When me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first. So we started thinking of girl and boy names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as the third — you hear of a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, “What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ We went with that, and I think it works out well.”

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes?

Image: Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP.

Randi Mahomes (née Martin) is Patrick and Jackson’s mother. She is also the mom of his other half-sister, Mia Randall. In an interview with ABC4 in 2020, Randi opened up about what it was like raising Patrick and why she always knew he was going to be successful. “I knew when it came to sports he was going to be able to reach whatever level he wanted,” she said at the time. “Before his junior year in high school he came to me that summer wanting to quit football, but I just said you’re going to regret it if you quit.”

Randi also revealed that her son is quite different from what NFL fans may perceive him as. “He’s really a private person. He was always a good kid I will say,” she told ABC4. That said, she admitted that her son was also a bit of a troublemaker. “I had to ground him from practicing when he got in trouble as a kid,” she said. And Randi added that he never liked to be the center of attention,” she said. As for what football has done for her family, Randi had this to say, “I am proud of the football, but the family part of it—I’m way more proud and tha’s something that I definitely don’t get enough of.”

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle in 2020, Randi opened up about what it was like to be the wife of a MLB player. “People would say to me, ‘You don’t have to work, you must be so lucky! You have this house, this pool, it must be so great,’” she said. “But I remember deep inside, I was hurting.” She also told the newspaper why she wanted to raise her children in a spiritual home. “I tried to make sure every Sunday we were at church,” she said. “If I can’t teach my kids, maybe they will hear something at church that will drive them in the right direction. I made sure God was our foundation.” She revealed that, when Patrick was in middle school, he was invited to a youth group at a church, where his son fell in love with his faith. “It’s kind of far from our house. [But] I will make it happen,” Randi said. “He had his hands up with his eyes closed, and I remember thinking, ‘My job’s done, he knows God, and as a mother I can see it.’”

She also told the Houston Chronicle about how, when she was 16 years old, she moved out of her parents’ house because of how they disapproved of her dating Patrick’s father. (Randi is white, while Pat is Black.) “I look back at it now as a parent,” she said. “I think it was to protect me and to protect my children from the meanness of the world. We were in a small town where no one dated outside their race.”

As for what it’s been like since Patrick competed in his first Super Bowl and became an NFL superstar, Randi confessed that that her son’s rise in fame had been a transition. “It’s all been a learning curve for us — how to be a family in this new reality,” Randi said. She continued, “I have been proud of him. I think what I told him stuck with him. Thankfully, he’s very mature, very smart. Patrick’s out in this world, with the world at his fingertips. I remind him: God has gotten you here.”

Still, Randi doesn’t take credit for her children’s success. “Now people say I’m doing such a good job. I say, ‘I can only pray and leave it to God to handle the rest.’ And that’s how I’ve tried to raise my children. They will make mistakes, just like all of us,” she said.

Image: Taylor Trade Publishing.

‘When It Was Just a Game’ by Harvey Frommer

Price: $29.95 $16.59+

Buy On Amazon

For more about the Super Bowl, football fans can check out When It Was Just a Game: Remembering the First Super Bowl by Harvey Frommer. The best-selling book delves into the history of the first Super Bowl, which was originally known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game. (The term “Super Bowl” was coined only in its third year.) The debut game, between the winning Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, was played in front of only 61,946 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—an audience well below the stadium’s capacity. Harvey Frommer, a sports historian and reporter, puts the tale of that momentous game together using oral history, gathered by hundreds of interviews with players, coaches, media and spectators alike.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

New Entertainment Newsletter

Best of StyleCaster