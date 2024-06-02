Patio of the week: Silas Creative Kitchen is a breathtaking gem in Versailles

Jun. 2—VERSAILLES — There are several reasons that the patio at Silas Creative Kitchen is at the top of our list this week.

1) It's going to be a great stop before or after Versailles Poultry Days happening June 14-16 (versaillespoultrydays.com).

2) They have brought back their AmuseBUS promotion and it is better than ever.

3) The restaurant's seasonal menu continues to wow.

4) The inside space and outside space is absolutely gorgeous.

5) Who isn't looking for a new adventure? This is a good one.

The luxury outdoor dining terrace is a beautiful space to start the evening before heading inside for dinner or to enjoy throughout your dining time. It has a mix of seating and tables and is perfect for an intimate dinner or for a larger group with views of downtown Versailles as the backdrop.

It's even better when you don't have to drive. The AmuseBUS luxury transportation shuttle service on Wednesday and Thursday evenings during the summer makes for a luxurious evening out.

Guests who book a dinner for two at the hotel's farm-to-table restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, will have the opportunity to book a complimentary round-trip chauffeur service from Dayton and Troy to the restaurant in Versailles. The service runs every Wednesday evening from Dayton and Thursday evening from Troy for the summer season. During the 46-mile ride from Dayton and 26-mile drive from Troy, guests can look forward to a custom playlist, the hotel's signature scents and complimentary wine or champagne.

My husband and some friends and I recently booked this and it was lovely from start to finish.

I can't emphasize enough how gorgeous the space is and the restaurant that awaits has an impressive farm-fueled seasonal menu created by executive chef, Aaron Allen with ingredients provided by Hotel Versailles' on-site farmer Benjamin Briggs operating out of Sycamore Bridge Farm. Meats are supplied through Winner's Quality Meats and King's Poultry Farm. Not to be outdone by the food, the beverage program is equally impressive with the restaurant boasting a Certified Executive Bourbon Steward — only one of four destinations in Ohio to offer one on staff.

For patrons who would like to make an entire evening and overnight of it can book the Ohio Staycation package to reserve an overnight stay and return chauffeur service the next morning.

The van they picked us up in was new and beautiful, the hospitality was evident from the time we walked through the door, our meals — a Thai popcorn chicken ($28) dish with coconut jasmine rice, dried chili lime sauce, sasame pickled cucumbers, Thai basil, roasted nori buttermilk dressing and toasted peanuts and a silky delicious monk fish that was the special of the day wowed.

The 1819 burger ($21) was massive, piled high with hull's trace cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, dijonnaise, pickles, shoe string onions and topped with an optional farm fresh egg ($3) was delicious and filling.

A charred carrot salad ($13) with pickled beets, salted pistachio, arugula, chevre and a green goddess dressing was delightful and fresh and the roasted brussel sprouts ($13) with Spanish chorizo, manchego cheese, honey vinegar, potato crumble and fresh dill was not to be missed.

The Hotel and restaurant, which opened on May 25, 2022 has turned into a favorite and right now with the AmuseBUS promotion is the time to go. When we left we were each given a gift bag with chocolate, a gift card and a thank you. They clearly know how hospitality works and made us feel not only welcome, but even better, appreciated. The drinks, wine and bourbon offerings were every bit as impressive as the setting and the food.

With Versailles Poultry Days coming up in mid-June it's the perfect time for a road trip and this is the patio and place to navigate to before or after the festival to make a complete day, or overnight of it.

Have a patio you'd like to see featured? Email this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

------

How to go

What: Silas Creative Kitchen at the Hotel Versailles

Where: 21 W. Main St., Versailles

More information: (937) 526-3020; hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen