Wayfair is having a massive three-day sale on top-rated patio heaters — get ‘em while they’re hot!

This sale is hot! Freestanding patio heaters and more are discounted at Wayfair. (Photo: Wayfair)

Isn’t it a bummer when you’ve got to pack it in for summer? If only you could host backyard get-togethers or stargaze on the patio year-round. Well, turns out you can — even in the heart of winter — thanks to the hottest trend in outdoor decor: patio heaters. These genius devices safely radiate warmth to create a cozy space to chill when temperatures drop.

For a limited time, Wayfair has slashed prices on a slew of patio heaters, and their inventory is huge! The mega-sale includes floorstanding, wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted models — and the savings are up to 77 percent off!

But be warned — this sale ends in less than three days, and these patio heaters are already selling like hot cakes.

E-Joy Carbon Infrared 1500 Watt Electric Patio Heater — 65 percent off

This electric patio heater is just $100 right now! (Photo: Wayfair)

This handsome, six-foot unit is a portable 16 pounds and uses 1500 watts of electricity to warm up a 10-foot radius. At 65 percent off and just $100, it’s also an incredible value and a perfect starter device. The patio heater uses reflective heating technology to replicate the sun’s warmth, minus the harmful UV rays. The weatherproof wonder comes with a remote control and a pole that adjusts up to 43 inches.

One fan wrote: “We bought 2 of these and our guests were very cozy outside on our patio on a cold winters night!”

$101 $283 at Wayfair

Pamapic 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater With Cover — 52 percent off

This big boy is ready to come home to you! (Photo: Wayfair)

Got a lot of square footage to warm up? You might want to go propane. At 89 inches tall, this grey rattan patio heater — 52 percent off! — holds court over your outdoor space, and its 20-pound propane tank provides up to 42,000 BTUs of heat — just adjust the heat to your liking. And don’t worry, this powerhouse has wheels so you can move it around easily.

A happy shopper wrote: “First of all it’s beautiful! The flame just glows inside the glass. The photo doesn’t do it justice. It’s very warm and puts off a lot of heat. Extremely good quality.”

$460 $960 at Wayfair

Fire Sense Stainless Steel Pro Series 46,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater — 23 percent off

This one's the strongest heater in the bunch. (Photo: Wayfair)

Here’s another propane model — a customer favorite that provides a whopping 46,000 BTUs of heat despite its slim, sleek profile. This seven-and-a-half-foot patio heater, also on wheels, bears a heavy-duty, stainless steel construction. It’s actually a professional-grade heater and has a built-in tip-over protection system. It provides heat for up to a nine-foot radius and is 23 percent off.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Recently purchased to go the pool patio especially for the grandkids to stay warm on cool KY evenings. Took a little over an hour to put together and it fired right up with no issues. Quality material..not like some of the 'flimsy' products you see out there.”

$368 $480 at Wayfair

Barton Infrared Remote Control 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling- or Wall-Mounted Patio Heater — 77 percent off

Save 77 percent on this wall- and ceiling-mounted patio heater. (Photo: Wayfair)

This one saves you money and space because it easily mounts to the ceiling or on the wall of any room outdoors or indoors, from a porch to a gazebo. It’s made of sturdy steel and aluminum in sleek silver and is remote-controlled and completely weather-resistant. This one is a whopping 77 percent off, so you can get toasty without burning through your budget.

A pleased customer wrote: “I got these for the winter. Perfect for my covered patio. Great value.”

$163 $699 at Wayfair

Faro 59-inch 27,297 BTU Propane Patio Heater — 17 percent off

Introduce this modern patio heater into your outdoor space. (Photo: Wayfair)

This one may be the lowest discount of the bunch at 17 percent off, but just look at this custom-made beauty! The sleek, modern unit is a show-stopping style upgrade — and you do save $120. This hypnotizing heater is weather-resistant, so you can keep it outside 24/7 and use it for year-round coziness.

The glass and stainless steel unit provides more than 27,000 BTUs of heat.

$599 $720 at Wayfair

Xincieresht Outdoor Electric Ceiling-Mounted Patio Heater — 39 percent off

This light/heater combo installs easily on the ceiling. (Photo: Wayfair)

This hanging heater is high on style and big on savings — it’s 39 percent off. The electric pendant-style patio heater uses low frequency waves to radiate between 650 and 1500 watts of heat in your outdoor space – it’s even safe enough to use indoors.

This one doubles as a light and can be controlled with the simple pull of a wire.

$102 $167 at Wayfair

