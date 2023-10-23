Patagonia Jackets and Hoodies Are up to 40% Off at Backcountry



Scoring a great Patagonia deal can be a fool's errand. Sure, you can keep refreshing Patagonia's decent Web Specials Section, a discounted trove of last season's gear, but a lot of it sells out quickly, so the deals you'd actually want to buy are few and far in between.

That's why we're excited about Backcountry's massive sale section, which just refreshed this week, and includes a boatload of discounts on Patagonia clothing. And the best part: a lot of these pieces are great for winter, and are available in multiple sizes. Think: Patagonia jackets, hoodies, winter vests in select styles for up to 40% off. In other words, this is the widest and best selection of Patagonia gear we've seen all season.

Let's break down these markdowns. We're seeing a rare sale on the Downdrift Jacket, which our style editors dubbed the brand's best winter coat. "The vintage-inspired coat is great for everyday wear and for outdoor wear (like hiking and camping)," said Senior Gear and Commerce Editor John Thompson in his review. "Combine the Downdrift with the fact it's got a functional build (metal hardware, good pocket space, and a hefty hood) and you've got a go-to coat you can reach for all fall and winter long." More cold weather gear: Patagonia's Shearling Jacket, which traps heat well and is incredibly cozy. In fact, this author throws it on regularly during his daily morning dog walks. If you're building a winter layering arsenal, you can't go wrong with the Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Top, or the Synchilla Fleece Vest, both of which can keep you warm during your office commutes, or weekend treks.

