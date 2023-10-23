Patagonia Jackets and Hoodies Are up to 40% Off at Backcountry

backcountry patagonia sale
Shop Backcountry's Patagonia Sale


Scoring a great Patagonia deal can be a fool's errand. Sure, you can keep refreshing Patagonia's decent Web Specials Section, a discounted trove of last season's gear, but a lot of it sells out quickly, so the deals you'd actually want to buy are few and far in between.

That's why we're excited about Backcountry's massive sale section, which just refreshed this week, and includes a boatload of discounts on Patagonia clothing. And the best part: a lot of these pieces are great for winter, and are available in multiple sizes. Think: Patagonia jackets, hoodies, winter vests in select styles for up to 40% off. In other words, this is the widest and best selection of Patagonia gear we've seen all season.

Down Sweater Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-down-sweater-mens%3Fskid%3DPATZA1U-NOUGREA-XXL&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Down Sweater Jacket</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$181.00</p>

R1 Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-r1-fleece-pullover-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>R1 Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover </p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$83.00</p>

R1 TechFace Fleece Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-r1-techface-fleece-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>R1 TechFace Fleece Jacket </p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$93.00</p>

Torrentshell 3L Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-torrentshell-3l-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Torrentshell 3L Jacket</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$125.00</p>

Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Top

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-capilene-midweight-zip-neck-top-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Top</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$45.00</p>

Pack In Pullover Hoodie

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-pack-in-pullover-hoodie-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pack In Pullover Hoodie </p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$119.00</p>

Retro Pile Pullover

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-retro-pile-pullover-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Retro Pile Pullover</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$118.00</p>

Microdini 1/2-Zip Pullover

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-microdini-1-2-zip-pullover-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Microdini 1/2-Zip Pullover </p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$129.00</p>

Downdrift Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-downdrift-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Downdrift Jacket </p><p>patagonia.com</p><p>$198.00</p>

Classic Synchilla Fleece Vest

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-classic-synchilla-fleece-vest-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic Synchilla Fleece Vest </p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$58.00</p>

Shearling Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-shearling-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shearling Jacket</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$116.00</p>

AlpLight Down Pullover Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-alplight-down-pullover-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>AlpLight Down Pullover Jacket</p><p>backcountry.com</p><p>$149.00</p>

Let's break down these markdowns. We're seeing a rare sale on the Downdrift Jacket, which our style editors dubbed the brand's best winter coat. "The vintage-inspired coat is great for everyday wear and for outdoor wear (like hiking and camping)," said Senior Gear and Commerce Editor John Thompson in his review. "Combine the Downdrift with the fact it's got a functional build (metal hardware, good pocket space, and a hefty hood) and you've got a go-to coat you can reach for all fall and winter long." More cold weather gear: Patagonia's Shearling Jacket, which traps heat well and is incredibly cozy. In fact, this author throws it on regularly during his daily morning dog walks. If you're building a winter layering arsenal, you can't go wrong with the Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Top, or the Synchilla Fleece Vest, both of which can keep you warm during your office commutes, or weekend treks.

