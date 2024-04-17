Passover 2024: There’s still time to register for a Seder in South Florida

Passover 2024 is quickly approaching, and for those who are late to the game, there’s still time to find a community Seder.

The Seder is the annual retelling of the Jews’ liberation from Egypt as recounted in the biblical Book of Exodus. A key element of the retelling is sharing the story around a table, with family, friends, or for those newly arrived in Florida, community. A community Seder is a great way to get to know a new group of people with similar interests, including not only religion but food and enthusiasm for life in Florida.

If you’re looking for a Seder, check out these public offerings, and make sure to reach out to them soon. Deadlines are approaching, and the sponsors need to order food and set the right number of places at the table. Community Seders are a great way to observe the holiday, and a delicious meal of Jewish comfort foods is guaranteed.

BROWARD COUNTY

CHABAD OF CORAL SPRINGS

Where: 3925 N. University Drive, Coral Springs

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 22

Cost: $45 for adults; $36 for children; RSVP by Thursday, April 18

Information: coralspringschabad.org

LAS OLAS JEWISH CENTER, YOUNG PROFESSIONALS SEDER

Where: 1302 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23

Cost: $54

Information: yjplasolas.com/tools/events

TEMPLE BETH EL

Where: 1351 S. 14th Ave., Hollywood

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23

Cost: $60 for nonmembers; $25 for guests age 5-18; free for those younger than 5

Information: templebethelhollywood.org

TEMPLE SOLEL

Where: 5100 Sheridan St., Hollywood

When: 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 26

Cost: $18 per adult; free for children younger than 12

Information: templesolel.com

INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN EMBASSY JERUSALEM AT CALVARY CHAPEL

Where: 2101 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale

When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 26

Cost: $75 after Wednesday, April 17; $60 early bird

Information: icejusa.org/calvaryseder

PALM BEACH COUNTY

CHABAD OF WEST BOCA RATON

Where: 19701 State Road 7, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22

Cost: $100 for adults; $50 for children

Information: chabadwestboca.com

BOCA RATON SYNAGOGUE

Where: 7900 Montoya Circle N., Boca Raton

When: 8 p.m. Monday, April 22

Cost: $75

Information: brsonline.org/about-3-3

BOCA BEACH CHABAD

Where: 120 NE First Ave., Boca Raton

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 22, and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23

Cost: $89 for adults; $54 for children

Information: chabadbocabeaches.com

ANSHEI EMUNA CONGREGATION

Where: 16189 Jog Road, Delray Beach

When: 8:05 p.m. Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23

Cost: $109 for nonmembers; $99 for members

Information: ansheiemuna.org/schedule–events.html

TEMPLE BETH SHIRA

Where: South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23

Cost: $60 for nonmembers; $36 for guests age 13-19; $18 for age 12 and younger

Information: templebethshira.org