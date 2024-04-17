Passover 2024: There’s still time to register for a Seder in South Florida
Passover 2024 is quickly approaching, and for those who are late to the game, there’s still time to find a community Seder.
The Seder is the annual retelling of the Jews’ liberation from Egypt as recounted in the biblical Book of Exodus. A key element of the retelling is sharing the story around a table, with family, friends, or for those newly arrived in Florida, community. A community Seder is a great way to get to know a new group of people with similar interests, including not only religion but food and enthusiasm for life in Florida.
If you’re looking for a Seder, check out these public offerings, and make sure to reach out to them soon. Deadlines are approaching, and the sponsors need to order food and set the right number of places at the table. Community Seders are a great way to observe the holiday, and a delicious meal of Jewish comfort foods is guaranteed.
BROWARD COUNTY
CHABAD OF CORAL SPRINGS
Where: 3925 N. University Drive, Coral Springs
When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 22
Cost: $45 for adults; $36 for children; RSVP by Thursday, April 18
Information: coralspringschabad.org
LAS OLAS JEWISH CENTER, YOUNG PROFESSIONALS SEDER
Where: 1302 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23
Cost: $54
Information: yjplasolas.com/tools/events
TEMPLE BETH EL
Where: 1351 S. 14th Ave., Hollywood
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23
Cost: $60 for nonmembers; $25 for guests age 5-18; free for those younger than 5
Information: templebethelhollywood.org
TEMPLE SOLEL
Where: 5100 Sheridan St., Hollywood
When: 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 26
Cost: $18 per adult; free for children younger than 12
Information: templesolel.com
INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN EMBASSY JERUSALEM AT CALVARY CHAPEL
Where: 2101 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale
When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 26
Cost: $75 after Wednesday, April 17; $60 early bird
Information: icejusa.org/calvaryseder
PALM BEACH COUNTY
CHABAD OF WEST BOCA RATON
Where: 19701 State Road 7, Boca Raton
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22
Cost: $100 for adults; $50 for children
Information: chabadwestboca.com
BOCA RATON SYNAGOGUE
Where: 7900 Montoya Circle N., Boca Raton
When: 8 p.m. Monday, April 22
Cost: $75
Information: brsonline.org/about-3-3
BOCA BEACH CHABAD
Where: 120 NE First Ave., Boca Raton
When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 22, and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23
Cost: $89 for adults; $54 for children
Information: chabadbocabeaches.com
ANSHEI EMUNA CONGREGATION
Where: 16189 Jog Road, Delray Beach
When: 8:05 p.m. Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23
Cost: $109 for nonmembers; $99 for members
Information: ansheiemuna.org/schedule–events.html
TEMPLE BETH SHIRA
Where: South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23
Cost: $60 for nonmembers; $36 for guests age 13-19; $18 for age 12 and younger
Information: templebethshira.org