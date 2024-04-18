Passover 2024 starts Monday. What is it and how is it celebrated?

It’s time to break out the seder plate as Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, officially kicks off on Monday.

Passover is one of the biggest and most sacred holidays observed in the Jewish religion. It’s typically celebrated in March or April, though this year starts a bit later than last.

So when is Passover, and where can you celebrate it in Pensacola?

When is Passover 2024?

Passover 2024 will start before sundown on Monday and conclude after nightfall on April 30. Jewish communities throughout the United States will host seders, or ceremonial dinners, for the first two nights.

What is Passover?

Passover is often called the “festival of freedom.” During the holiday, Jewish people celebrate their freedom from slavery in Egypt. The term comes from Israelites who marked the doors of their homes with lamb’s blood to save their firstborn sons from one of the biblical plagues.

How do you celebrate Passover?

Passover celebrations are usually marked with seders, which refer to the ritual combination of service and dinner. Jewish families or groups will display seder places during this time, which act as the centerpiece for the celebrations. These plates typically hold symbolic foods, such as maror, or bitter herb.

Reading from a book called the Haggadah is another tradition. Haggadah contain stories, prayers, poetry and other teachings. Different families and communities will use different Haggadahs during Passover.

What kind of food is eaten during Passover?

Seders typically feature foods that reflect the plight of Israelites who left Egypt. Certain leavened foods, called chametz, are avoided. Matzo, an unleavened bread, is one the most well-known symbols of Passover when it comes to food.

Some dishes include matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, beef brisket, chicken and potatoes.

What is the Passover story?

The story of Passover is rooted in the biblical story of Exodus where the Israelites are freed from slavery in Egypt.

The story begins when the Pharaoh, afraid that the number of Jewish people in Egypt would soon outnumber Egyptians, began forcing them into slavery and ordered every son born to Hebrews be drowned in the Nile River.

The story continues with Moses, who demands his people be freed or Egypt would suffer from 10 plagues. In the last plague, God kills the first born of every household in Egypt − except for Jewish households, who were warned to smear the blood of a lamb on their doorways so God would pass over them.

How do you greet someone during Passover?

Saying “happy passover” is perfectly fine. For a more traditional greeting in Hebrew, try saying “chag Pesach kasher vesame’ach” (pronounced CHAG PEH-sach kah-SHER ve-sah-MAY-ach), which wishes someone a “kosher and joyous Passover.”

Where to celebrate Passover in Pensacola

Passover Seder with Chabad of Pensacola

When : 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday

Where: 1170 E Brainerd St., Pensacola

Chabad of Pensacola will hold two seders on the first two nights of Passover. Guests can enjoy a meaningful and interactive seder with a warm and inviting atmosphere while enjoying gourmet Passover cuisine.

The Passover seder celebration will take place in a candlelit atmosphere at the new Chabad garden. If the weather doesn't hold up it will be indoors at the Chabad Jewish Center.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $25 for children or $125 for families. Space is limited, so reservations are required.

More info: Chabadpensacola.com

Passover Seder at Temple Beth El

When : 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Temple Beth El, 800 N. Palafox St.

Temple Beth El will celebrate Passover with a seder on Monday. Tickets are $40 per person and $15 per child, ages 8 and under. Here’s a look at the menu:

Matzo ball soup

Your choice of onion braised brisket, roasted salmon with lemon butter caper sauce or spring vegetable matzo souffle

Roast potatoes

Steamed broccoli and cauliflower

Meringues

Fresh berry coulis and creme Chantilly

Reserve your spot by sending an email with your entree choice to kathy@templebethelofpensacola.org by April 18.

More info: https://templebethelofpensacola.org/

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Passover 2024: When is Passover? What is a Passover greeting?