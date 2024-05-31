Party like you're 200: Mark Greer shares plans for Akron's year-long bicentennial celebration

Mark Greer, executive director of Akron's bicentennial commission, speaks at the Akron Press Club at University of Akron's Quaker Station on Thursday. Greer discussed on the bicentennial's overall theme and vision, events and programming. The city of Akron will turn 200 on December 6, 2025.

Akron residents can expect a year-long party starting this December for the city’s 200th anniversary, complete with bike-a-thons, musical performances, a packed parade and a possible appearance from a certain basketball star.

Mark Greer, the city’s bicentennial commission executive director, announced plans and answered questions about the celebration at an Akron Press Club event Thursday afternoon.

“It's not something that just people of our age in this room would attend but something that our children and our grandchildren will not only participate in, but remember for decades to come,” Greer said. “We’re focusing on Akron’s history, civic pride, innovation, legacy, all while looking to the future and building a platform to encourage, inspire and empower both current and future generations of Akronites who will help lead Akron into its next rich and vibrant chapters.”

Events, most of which will be free, are planned to run in all 24 city neighborhoods with a focus on the city’s past, present and future, Greer said.

“We want to make sure that we are calling all of Akron and reaching every corner of our city,” he said. “We want every neighborhood engaged.”

Akron became a city Dec. 6, 1825, after Gen. Simon Perkins, who fought in the War of 1812, brought a detailed map of the area to a Ravenna courthouse. The city became an industrial hub after the completion of surrounding canals.

The city previously approved $250,000 in spending for the bicentennial celebrations.

What are the bicentennial plans?

Anniversary programming will begin Dec. 11 with an opening ceremony focusing on city culture and history at the Akron Civic Theater.

Scheduled events in 2025 include:

Jan. 20: An exhibit on local Black history at the Akron Zoo.

April 22: The premiere of Akron-based group Tuesday Musical Association’s official bicentennial concert.

July 1-6: A span of festivities will fill Lock 3, Lock 4 and Main Street downtown, including a parade July 5 and a homecoming celebration highlighting the opportunities that exist in the city.

July 31-Aug. 3: The debut of an outdoor historical play about Akron by commission member Katie Beck.

In June, Akron will also run a citywide bike-a-thon that covers all neighborhoods, as well as a King-for-Kids Bike-a-thon through the Lebron James Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025. Greer said if James is able to make his way back home some time next year, they will create plans to involve him in the festivities.

Performances of the Revolutionary War-centered musical “Dearest Enemy” at the end of June will tie back to the city’s 100th anniversary, when the musical made its world premiere at the Palace Theater in Canton, Greer said at a city council meeting May 6. The Akron Symphony will also play a stand-alone concert.

Commemorations of abolitionist John Brown's birthday, the anniversary of Akron-founded Alcoholics Anonymous and other celebrations will run throughout 2025. A closing ceremony is set for Dec. 6, 2025.

“This is going to be a great time where we can really all come together and show our Akron pride,” Greer said. “We want to make sure that every person, every family and every child can attend and enjoy all of our festivities.”

A monthly forgotten history forum will highlight a range of city history, and the Akron History Center, a three-story exhibit dedicated to the city, will open around August at 172 S. Main St. at the Bowery. A time capsule made in 2000 will be opened, and the committee will create a new one.

Projects for the bicentennial include the Akron History Center, an anthology of Akron history published by the University of Akron Press and materials for city history education by Akron Public School teachers.

A website for the bicentennial will launch next week at Akron200.org, Greer said, and new events are being added “all the time.”



Who's in charge?

The Akron Bicentennial Commission, a mayoral advisory board in charge of the celebration, consists of 24 people representing neighborhoods, special interest groups and every ward of the city, according to a January 2024 release from the city.

“The Bicentennial Commission consists of a group of really extraordinary individuals who are helping us bring to life this once-in-a-lifetime celebration,” Greer said.

In January 2024, the commission named Greer the executive director of Akron200 Inc., a nonprofit corporation handling funds and distributing money to groups participating in the 200th anniversary celebrations.

Greer, a West Akron native, ran in the 2023 Akron mayoral election and has previously worked for the city. In his role as the small business program manager and administrator of the Great Streets Initiative, he focused on business development, improving public transportation and greater community engagement, according to his campaign website.



How to get involved

Greer encouraged all residents and community groups to participate in the festivities and even create their own events.

Those interested in running their own activity can fill out an application on Akron200.org starting next week when the site goes live. Interested sponsors can donate on the website, and sponsors will get certain incentives depending on the amount they provide.

The celebration offers multiple volunteer opportunities for roles including photography, videography, event running, administrative support and office help. Greer also said people can volunteer for the city's bicentennial chorus and marching band.

“Akron is calling all of us,” Greer said. “The Akron that shaped us is the Akron that now we have the opportunity to not only shape but pass on to our future generations and see them take Akron to its next stages of greatness. We need you.”

Along with reaching all 24 neighborhoods, Greer said the committee is focused on reaching out to a “diverse” group of companies and community members to ensure all residents are included in the celebration.

“This is a time that we can really bring Akron – every sector, every neighborhood, all of our communities, every race, creed, color, and religion – together,” Greer said. “Our dreams, our hopes, our experiences, our callings all help make up the tapestry of Akron. Our best days still lie ahead.”

