Party to mark North Port's 65th birthday set for June 18 at the City Center Front Green

NORTH PORT – To celebrate the city’s 65th birthday, North Port officials are throwing a family friendly birthday base from 4 to 6 p.m. June 18 at the City Center Front Green, at 4970 City Hall Blvd.

A variety of activities are planned, including an opportunity to take a photo with the replica of an iconic North Port hot air balloon.

Sponsors and community partners include Sarasota County, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, North Port Art Center, HCA Florida Healthcare, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and iHeartRadio.

Grand Paradiso resident Steve Sloane took a break from riding his electric bicycle around Downtown Wellen Park to sit in the shade of thelive oak Heritage Tree. The tree, almost a century old, as transplanted to its current spot adjacent to the Great Lawn and 80-acre man-made lake.

More information is at at NorthPortFL.gov/65.

Five years ago, the city marked the 60th anniversary by opening up Warm Mineral Springs for a free day of bathing.

The city’s roots date back to 1954, when General Development Corp. bought 80,000 acres from A.C. Frizzell.

North Port was incorporated as the city of North Port Charlotte on June 18,1959 – when all 21 city residents in the 5.5-square-mile city voted for incorporation.

The nominal town center was at Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail.

In 1974, city residents approved a referendum shortening the name to North Port.

Fast growth keyed by population boom

In the 65 years since that vote, the city has grown to almost 105 square miles and is knocking on the door of a 100,000 population.

Earlier this year, MoneyGeek placed North Port No. 1 on its list of “Most Up and Coming Small Cities in the U.S," and No. 7 on its list of “15 Most Affordable and Safe Small Cities.”

In 2023, it was ranked as the second-fastest growing city in the U.S. by Quicken Loans.

"North Port has come a long way since its incorporation in 1959, and we are excited to come together and honor our city's rich history and bright future,” North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said in a prepared statement. "This is North Port’s biggest year yet and I’m looking forward to what North Port is going to become.”

In 1960, the initial U.S. Census recorded that 178 people lived in the city.

A trackhoe began tearing apart the old North Port City Hall as Forristall Enterprises, Inc. began demolition on Wednesday, March 14, 2007. Several city employees and residents came out to watch the structure, originally built in 1975, come down.

By 1990 there were 12,000 residents and in 2000 the population had almost doubled to 23,000 – eclipsing Venice, which then had 18,000 residents.

Between 1989 and 1997, the city’s median age dropped from 59.9 to 48.7 because of an influx of young families, prompted by a relatively low cost of housing.

In 2007 North Port (54,000 residents) officially surpassed Sarasota (52,000 residents) as the largest city in Sarasota County, according to the U.S. Census.

Most iconic structures are new

The North Port Aquatic Center opened in October, 2019.

As cities go, North Port is still searching for a definitive sense of place. That nominal town center shifted from Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail to North Port Boulevard, just north of Tamiami Trail in 1975 on land that is now part of Dallas White Park.

The government hub shifted to its current location east of Sumter Boulevard north of Price Boulevard – where City Hall, and the police station are both located – as is the U.S. Post Office, the primary offices of the Fire Department and the George Mullen Activity Center.

North Port city government moved to its current location in 2005.

Those logistics are still evolving, with city officials planning to build a new police department closer to the geographic center of the city, off of Toledo Blade Boulevard – between Interstate 75 and Tropicaire Boulevard.

Given that the city grew up as a bedroom community in the automobile age, many commercial businesses have thrived in shopping centers.

The oldest commercial building, which was built in 1959 is at 13680 S. Tamiami Trail. It houses several businesses, as well as the local office for the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections and once housed the offices of the local newspaper, the North Port Sun.

The Warm Mineral Springs Motel, which was designed by Victor Lundy, a leading figure of the Sarasota School of Architecture, was annexed into the city of North Port earlier this year.

The only structures in North Port both became part of the city as part of annexations and are related to Warm Mineral Springs.

The springs itself has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977 and three Jack West-designed buildings built for Florida’s Quadricentennial celebration in December 1959 were added to the register in 2019.

The Warm Mineral Springs Motel, designed by Victor Lundy, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 and annexed by the city of North Port earlier this year.

The most definitive history of the city, “Out of the Wilderness,” written to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the city in 2009, is not in print but occasionally available in used bookstores, on Amazon.com or on eBay.

A few 50th anniversary coffee mugs with the trademarked phrase "Yesterday's Dream, Tomorrow's Promise ...." may occasionally be available on eBay, too.

Many of the iconic structures in the city are 21st century vintage – including the North Port Aquatic Center, CoolToday Park and Downtown Wellen Park – a walkable downtown that is being built on the banks of a n80-acre lake and centered around a 100-year-old live oak tree.

