Partnership with local creators promotes Oklahoma’s story in authentic way | TravelOK

Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation's new campaign extends visitors an invitation: Find Yourself in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation officially launched a new campaign, Find Yourself in Oklahoma, featuring the work of a local animation studio to promote our state to residents and visitors alike. By partnering with Oklahoma-based creators, we’re sharing the state’s story in an authentic and unique way and investing in the growth of our creative community.

At the heart of this campaign lies our commitment to showcase Oklahoma's diverse landscapes, vibrant culture and rich storytelling traditions. Through the medium of stop-motion animation, crafted by the talented team at Loud Cloud, an Oklahoma City-based studio, we invite visitors to experience Oklahoma like never before.

Through the eyes of Bigfoot, the campaign showcases the enchanting and whimsical side of Oklahoma. From the dunes of Little Sahara State Park to the bustling energy of downtown Oklahoma City, each frame of the animated series is infused with our state's identity. The project features seven diverse locations, all of which were crafted by hand.

This project is about more than showcasing our beautiful state. It’s about partnering with our local creative community and Oklahoma artists to support economic activity throughout the state. By working with Oklahoma artists, like the owner of Loud Cloud, Mason Drumm, whose passion for our state can be seen in every frame, we are telling our story authentically while supporting local talent and fostering growth in our creative industries.

The success of our previous campaigns speaks volumes about the power of tourism as an economic driver in Oklahoma. With an return on investment of 60 to 1, our investment in promoting the state has led to significant growth in tourism, which is the state’s third-largest industry.

This screenshot shows animation from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation's Find Yourself in Oklahoma campaign.

Last year’s Oklahoma state parks booking campaign resulted in a 30% increase in our booking numbers, driving visitation and economic impact in rural communities. We hope to build on this success and momentum with this year’s efforts and are eager to see how visitors will respond to our invitation: Find Yourself in Oklahoma. Whether it's exploring our state parks, savoring the flavors of our local cuisine, or uncovering the mysteries of Bigfoot in the Kiamichi Mountains, there is something for everyone to discover in Oklahoma.

I’m immensely proud of the dedication and hard work that went into bringing this project to life. From the craftsmanship of our stop-motion sets to the collaboration with renowned puppet fabricator Tennessee Reid Norton and his team, every detail of this campaign reflects the talent of our Oklahoma community.

I invite you to join us on this journey of exploration and discovery. Whether you're a lifelong Oklahoman or a first-time visitor, I hope that the Find Yourself in Oklahoma campaign inspires you to see our state in a new light and to experience the magic that exists here.

To watch the full video and learn more about the campaign, go to FindYourselfInOK.com. Together, let's celebrate the beauty of Oklahoma and continue to show the world why our state belongs on the big stage.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

