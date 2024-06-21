Part of John Denver’s Former Rocky Mountain Estate Just Hit the Market for $8.5 Million

Nearly three decades after his death at age 53, a chunk of John Denver’s longtime Denver estate is newly available. The legendary singer/songwriter had the mountain getaway in Aspen’s exclusive gated Starwood community custom-built at the height of his career in the early 1970s, and though the main residence is off the market, a couple of buildings on an adjacent parcel are now up for grabs, asking a dash under $8.5 million.

Originally designed as a guesthouse and recording studio, the property was last sold this past April for nearly $4.8 million. Since converted into a full-fledged home courtesy of extensive renovations, the two wood-sided and metal-roof structures feature a total of five bedrooms and an equal number of baths in a little more than 2,900 square feet of rustic living space that still retains a stained-glass installation from Denver’s tenure.

A stained-glass installation left behind by Denver’s estate is featured prominently in the fireside living room.

Tucked away on five acres of land overlooking picturesque valley and mountain vistas, about 15 minutes outside of downtown Aspen, the single-story residence is highlighted by a spacious great room boasting wood-beam ceilings and a wall of sliding glass doors opening to an expansive deck. Within that space, a cozy living area is warmed by a striking stone and copper wood-burning fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, and a sleekly designed kitchen is outfitted with a central island, stainless appliances, and an accompanying dining area.

Elsewhere is a fireside primary suite displaying an inviting bath equipped with dual vanities and a large shower; and outdoors, the separately deeded lot with its own driveway hosts a relaxing hot tub and a step-down gathering area that’s ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a one-car garage.

A kitchen and dining area offers up sweeping mountain views.

Per the listing, which is held by PJ Bory of Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass, a $750 annual HOA fee also provides the new owner access to Starwood’s exclusive amenities, which include 24-hour security, postal and fire stations, a conference room, tennis courts, cross-country ski trails, horse pastures, and 70-plus acres of meadows and hiking trails.

One of the most popular and bestselling acoustic performers of the ’70s, Denver’s numerous hits included Take Me Home, Country Roads, Sunshine on My Shoulders, and Rocky Mountain High. In addition to an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a Grammy win for “Best Musical Album for Children,” he founded the environmental foundation Windstar. The New Mexico native died in October 1997 when an experimental plane he was piloting crashed into California’s Monterey Bay, with his cremated ashes scattered across the Rocky Mountains.

