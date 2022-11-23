Get the 'comfiest slippers ever' for just $19 at Amazon this Black Friday week

Nothing feels better for your tired feet after a long day than sliding into a pair of cushy slippers. Of course, slippers don't last forever, and you have to level up from time to time.

Ready to upgrade your ratty old pair? You're in luck. The Amazon-famous Parlovable cross-band slippers are marked 37 percent off for Black Friday. You'll pay just $19, down from $30! That means you can grab a pair for yourself and just about anyone on your holiday list that loves to cozy up in comfort. Yeah, these definitely make great gifts!

Parlovable Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers $19 $30 Save $11 These fuzzy slippers are made of soft faux fluffy rabbit fur, makes your feet surrounded by cozy and comfy plush for warmth and comfort. $19 at Amazon

These plush slippers have more than 22,000 glowing reviews from fans who all rave about the level of comfort the Parlovable cross-band slippers bring.

And these slippers are beyond cozy. They feature a faux rabbit fur upper for next-level softness, while thick fleece helps cushion your feet while you walk.

They're functional, too, thanks to a rubber sole with anti-skid texture to keep you from sliding while you cruise around your place. The cross-band top with open toe design gives a chic feel while letting your feet get comfy without being sweaty.

Your feet deserve these. (Photo: Amazon)

The Parlovable cross-band slippers offer plenty of support. They feature high density memory foam with shock-absorption EVA for an overall walking-on-clouds feel. Choose from seven different colors, including cream, caramel, grey and black.

Fans love these slippers, with one dubbing them the "comfiest slippers EVER!!!" and comparing them to the much more expensive Ugg Fluff Yeah slides. "My Ugg slippers were $100 and are nowhere near as soft and comfy as these for a fraction of the cost," they said. "I highly recommend a pair of these slippers; they are cute, soft, and comfy, and I’ll be buying more colors!"

They're just $19! (Photo: Amazon)

"Stop moving them to 'save for later,' stop looking at other similar ones, just BUY these," another happy customer wrote. "They are amazing. So comfortable. I haven’t taken them off my feet. I can’t not wear slippers now, I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on."

A fellow Parlovable user said they were "shocked" at how good the slippers feel. "These are the most comfortable and softest slipper I have ever had/tried on!!!" they wrote. "They feel sooo soft like a baby bunny’s fur coat. Great quality sole...so no holes or rips should come easily."

Your feet do a lot for you — isn't it time you treat them? Remember: this sale won't last forever, so snap 'em up before they (and Black Friday discounts) are gone!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

