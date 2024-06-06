Parks Legado Farmers Market returns Saturday

Jun. 5—The much-anticipated 2024 season of the Parks Legado Farmers Market begins this Saturday and will happen every second Saturday of the month from June through October, from 8 a.m. to noon. This year's market promises to surpass all previous markets in scale and offerings, making it an event not to be missed, a news release said.

Visitors can expect a delightful array of vendors showcasing fresh produce, eggs, bread, meats, jams and jellies, honey, baked goods, and more. The ambiance will be enlivened by live music, food trucks, activities for kids, and your favorite backyard games.

Reflecting on the remarkable turnout, Collin Sewell, Founder of the Parks Legado Town Center, expressed gratitude, stating, "Our vision for Parks Legado was that it would serve as a gathering place for West Texas, so to see thousands of West Texans come out for each market and support these local farmers and small businesses has been amazing," Sewell said in the release. "It takes a lot of hard work from over 100 families to make this short, 4-hour event happen each month."

Sharing his journey, one West Texas farmer who has been with the Parks Legado Farmers Market since its inception, Trevor Schwartz from Schwartz Boys Produce, recounted the evolution of his family's business. "Our journey began in 2005 with a small garden to keep us busy in the summer. Over the years, it has blossomed into a thriving produce and meats venture, with plans for further expansion and the establishment of a meats processing facility. Additionally, we now offer custom processing services for individuals interested in having their own livestock processed."

Mark your calendars and support local farmers and small businesses at the first Parks Legado Farmers Market of the season, taking place this Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more details about upcoming markets, visit parkslegado.com.