Parks in Adrian, including boardwalk work at Trestle Park, undergoing summer upkeep

ADRIAN — With it almost being summertime — the official first day of summer arriving Thursday, June 20 — lots of work is taking place throughout Adrian’s system of parks.

One of the most recent and notable upgrades within the Adrian parks was construction work on the boardwalk at Trestle Park, which connects the north and south tower pavilions. Maintenance work on the boardwalk started June 3 and with it came closures and detours to the walking trails.

Jeremiah Davies, director of Adrian’s Parks and Recreation Department, said June 7, work on the boardwalk was essentially completed, and that it would reopen to the public June 10. The restored boardwalk has been in operation for almost one week now.

In construction terms, the city replaced what it called an “aged” and “mushy” wooden boardwalk that connects the towers at Trestle Park, 302 Hunt St., with a new stamp pattern concrete. This concrete, Davies said, resembles wood. When construction was nearing completion, crews washed off the concrete and applied a sealant for added protection.

This task is just one of several upgrades taking place at Trestle Park in hopes of restoring some of the original timber walkways with the more durable, stamped concrete that resembles the original.

Upgrades also are being made to the tower pavilions at Trestle Park, which is home to many of Adrian’s extensive trails, walking paths, picnic shelters, a ball field and an outdoor amphitheater. Trestle Park, according to adriancity.com, is one of the city’s most interesting destinations.

“It includes raised boardwalks through natural areas near the river and is a stop along the Kiwanis Trail,” the city said.

Trestle Park can be utilized for weddings and group outings.

It was assembled from the utility department’s Winter Street retention basin, the abandoned Grand Street right of way, property acquired from the railroad and private property purchased. The parcels make up about 30 acres. Construction on the park was completed in 1992 at about $1.25 million. Most of the funds were provided by the Fee Estate.

The Harriett Kimball Fee Estate was established to assist in the beautification of Adrian’s 18 city parks and public properties, all of which total 625 acres. The funds are used for beautification only and cannot be used for things such as athletic fields, recreation facilities, playground equipment or land acquisition.

The span of months from April to November are perhaps the busiest time for Adrian’s Parks and Recreation department and staff, Davies said.

“I think we are making a ton of progress,” he said, regarding upkeep and beautification of the parks. “People are complimenting the city and are telling us they can see a difference.

“...I definitely believe we are headed in the right direction.”

Now in his third year as parks and recreation director, Davies, who grew up in Adrian, said he is taking it upon himself to create an inventory of the parks system and to complete a work priority list. While the city has a tight budget and has to make some tough decisions, he noted, Davies said he wants to address the “critical care” needs throughout the parks.

“I grew up walking throughout these parks and being there at places like Trestle Park,” he said.

At least 15 seasonal parks department employees are on staff this year, with quite a few of them in their third year with the city.

What other work is taking place throughout the parks?

Trestle Park isn’t Adrian’s only park to receive a facelift in 2024.

One of the newest additions to Adrian's Trestle Park is a retaining wall, which is located alongside the Hunt Street Station tower.

The skate park near both Island Park and the Adrian Dog Park, recently received a parking lot replacement. Parking for the dog park and the skate park is available off Albert Street. Island Park is at the north end of Broad Street, 1090 Broad St.

Parkwide, new surfacing has been placed at multiple playgrounds. Also at Island Park, the city replaced all broken pieces of playground equipment, and it repainted the dugout.

New basketball courts are going in at Riverside Park located on South McKenzie Street between Lincoln Avenue and Burr Street, 321 S. McKenzie St. The new courts consist of a complete tear out of the old courts and the addition of two new backboards. Riverside Park is home to Bohn Pool and features picnic shelters and tables, grills, restrooms, playground equipment, a baseball field and sand volleyball courts.

Bohn Pool, which opened for the summer June 3, has new pool furniture and new basketball hoops among other additions, upgrades and features for its guests. The pool just completed Phase 1 of its rehabilitation, which is being addressed with assistance from The Collaborative, an architectural, design and planning firm with offices in Toledo and Ann Arbor. Phase one includes the completion of a pool, building and site assessment moving forward for the 52-year-old public facility.

Davies said the city also is expecting to receive news on its application for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Recreation Passport grant that was submitted March 18 in hopes of receiving funding for the construction of bathrooms and shaded areas at the Heritage Park pickleball courts and the renovation of the Heritage Park softball pavilion bathrooms.

