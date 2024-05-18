Parking fees, wider beaches and more: Changes to expect at the Delaware beaches this year

Wider beaches and higher-priced parking are some of the changes visitors to the Delaware beach towns can expect this summer.

As a resort area, the Delaware beaches see a huge influx of visitors in the summer, many of whom return year after year. Then there are the longtime locals, who know a little strategizing is necessary for a pleasant visit to the beach during tourist season.

Either sort of beachgoer will benefit from learning about everything that's changed since last year. Some places, like Rehoboth Beach, have quite a list of new policies and other changes to know about. Others, like Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, haven't changed a thing.

Here's everything you need to know.

Beach replenishment takes place in Lewes in January 2024.

Lewes

In Lewes, the most obvious change is the much wider beach between Roosevelt Inlet and Iowa Avenue. It was replenished in January with about 150,000 cubic yards of sand, remedying the scarping and erosion that had occurred in the area in front of the Lewes Yacht Club and The Children's Beach House.

Also in Lewes, the Lewes Line, a hyper-local bus program that was piloted for two years, was discontinued earlier this year due to a lack of riders. The Delaware DART bus remains an excellent option.

Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted earlier this year to raise parking meter fees from $3 to $4 per hour. Parking permit prices have gone up, as well. If you don't want to take the DART bus, make sure to budget for parking downtown.

Construction will continue through the summer on a new beach patrol and comfort station at Baltimore Avenue and the boardwalk, so for this season, first aid will be available at the Delaware Avenue comfort station and public restrooms will be set up near Grenoble Place at the north end of the boardwalk. Restrooms also are located on the boardwalk at Rehoboth and Delaware avenues.

On the north end of town, Deauville Beach was managed by Rehoboth Beach for decades, but this year, Delaware State Parks is taking over management. Officially, parking fees at Deauville have not yet been decided, but the proposed fees are listed in the below graphic and are expected to be implemented by Memorial Day.

Proposed Delaware State Parks fees for Deauville Beach, compared to prices when the beach was managed by the City of Rehoboth Beach.

And finally, two pedestrian safety pilot projects will begin May 1 on King Charles Avenue, south of Rehoboth Avenue. At Stockley Avenue, a pedestrian "relief island" will be installed, and at New Castle Avenue, curb bump-outs will be created to shorten pedestrians' travel distance.

Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach raised parking rates this year, too, with the hourly meter cost going from $3 to $3.50. Parking permit rates went up, as well. The full rundown is available at townofdewebeach.com.

In addition, Dewey has, for a long time, offered free parking on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. This year, free parking will only be offered on Monday nights from 5 to 11 p.m.

Conveniently, beach bonfire hosts no longer have to go to the Town Hall for a permit. This year, they can be obtained on the town's website.

And Junebugs, beware. Dewey Beach is continuing to crack down on issues caused by large, unruly groups of teens at night. An 11 p.m. curfew is in place for anyone 17 and under.

