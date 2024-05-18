Park Station summer 2024 hours and prices announced

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Park Station is almost ready to open for the 2024 season.

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced Park Station’s hours and prices for this summer. Little has changed from the 2023 season.

The park’s control booth will be open on weekends and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Saturday, May 25. The booth will be open every day for the same hours from June 15 through Labor Day (Sept. 2). The snack bar will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on days when the control booth is open. The park’s waterfront will be open from noon until 6 p.m. every day from June 15 through Labor Day, but inclement weather could affect this. Lifeguard staffing may impact the waterfront’s hours as well.

Parking fees for the 2024 season are $7 for Chemung County residents’ cars, $8 for non-county residents’ cars, $3 for motorcycles, $35 for commercial buses, and $20 for other buses/multi-family vehicles. New York State Access Pass holders can park for free every day, and senior citizens (people aged 60 and up) can park for free on weekdays.

Frequent visitors should consider purchasing a season pass to save money on parking. Chemung County residents can purchase a season pass for $60 and add a second vehicle for $25. People who live outside of Chemung County can buy a season pass for $75 and add a second vehicle for $35.

Visitors can rent boats at the snack bar from noon to 5 p.m. on days when the waterfront is open. Kayaks for individuals can be rented for $7 per hour, and kayakers must be at least 16 years old. Canoes are also $7 per hour, have a maximum capacity of three people, and all riders must be at least six years old. Paddleboats have varying capacities and can be rented for $8 per hour. Paddleboat riders must be at least four years old.

More information about Park Station, including all rules and regulations, is available on Chemung County’s website.

