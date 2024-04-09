Park Ridge Wine Walk April 21 will feature pours at 20 businesses

The Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Wine Walk on Sunday,April 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and offer more than 20 different “pouring stations.” Some of those will provide appetizers.

Jackie Mathews, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said the event usually draws around 250 attendees each year. The Wine Walk will kick off at the Harp and Fiddle and cap off the evening at Pennyville Station, both on Main Street across from the Park Ridge Metra station.

“It’s a wonderful event. It’s an event that brings together so many people from our community,” Mathews told Pioneer Press. “The businesses do a beautiful job of welcoming (attendees ) and creating a great atmosphere and if the weather cooperates, everything is absolutely perfect,” she said.

Mathews said the cost of this year’s Wine Walk tickets is $45, and proceeds of the walk will go towards covering the operational expenses of the chamber. Tickets can be bought online through the Chamber’s Eventbrite page.

During the Wine Walk, attendees will be given a pretend passport and get a chance to visit and shop at the more than 20 businesses involved in the event. Matthews said the businesses are given the nickname of “pouring stations,” and the businesses get to pick out the wine and serve one ounce of wine to each guest.

This year’s major sponsors for the Wine Walk are Chris Varco, of Property Rate Mortgage, the McGovern Group, of Re/Max Properties Northwest, Neal Salah, of State Farm, Neri Architects and Re/Max Properties Northwest, according to Mathews.