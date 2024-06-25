Are Parents Really Charging Other Caregivers for Playdates?

A mom's viral TikTok video discusses Venmoing another parent for expenses for a playdate. Here's what other caregivers have to say.

Playdates—they can preserve a parent’s sanity when a child is endlessly whining and saying, "I'm bored." Indeed, inviting another kiddo over to share snacks, draw with chalk, build a fort, or paint some pictures can really help families make it through the day.

But some viral videos are bringing attention to how much playdates can cost and whether or not it's ever OK to ask for payments post-playdate.

The hot topic seems to have taken root online when creator @shay.nanigans87 made a video asking parents to “normalize sending the other family money for playdates.” She then shared screenshots of texts between herself and the mom of her daughter’s friend, beginning with a call for cash for her share of expenses from the playdate.

The creator went on to itemize the “expenses,” which totaled $15 and included such asks as reimbursement for eating applesauce, and “sitting on the couch wear and tear.” The mom also asked to be paid for the child using the bathroom—and wanted to be compensated for an LOL doll the friend allegedly broke during her visit. Before you get too outraged, since this creator's description reads "I rage bait," it's likely a video made for that reason. We reached out to the creator to find out if anyone realized the video was satire, but did not hear back immediately.

Regardless, her video brought up a lot of feelings from others, including one commenter who blasted the creator, writing, “I’d send you $15 then never speak to you again.” It's also led to tons of response videos.

What Caregivers Think of Charging for Playdates

In response to this mom’s viral TikTok, many parents took to the platform to share their takes on whether requesting money after a playdate is alright or absolutely rude.

Notably, a creator who shares content using the handle @coffee_with_mom pointed out that your feelings on the issue may differ based on your culture or where you live. In her TikTok response, she explains that she never sends her kids to someone else’s home empty-handed, and often arms them with snacks to share. “Or, I’m going to shoot you a couple of dollars to get these babies some pizza or some chicken nuggets and some fries,” the creator says, adding, “That's just common courtesy.”

Still, this mama admits, “I don’t ever see myself sending a Venmo request after the playdate like you gotta pay the bill.” And her reasoning really resonates: “Our kids are playing. That has value… So I’m not going to charge you for having your kid over here.”

Meanwhile, another mom on TikTok, who shares content using the handle @goodbyetwenties, created a satire video in which she Venmos another parent for money after a playdate, laughably including expenses like the child using 45 minutes of electricity, and squirts of soap during handwashing.

Of course, her video is meant in jest, but like the initial TikTok, it underlines how ridiculous an appeal like this can be for many. Doesn’t it go without saying that if you have a child over for a playdate, they will need to go to the potty, and likely have a snack and use art supplies? The whole idea is that when your child goes to another family’s home, it’s reciprocated.

Should You Ever Ask for Money When Hosting Another Kid?

If you arrange to take the children to an amusement park, mini golfing, out to eat, or similar, it can be understandable to ask the other parent to pitch in if the costs are too much for you. But even then, if you expect to be reimbursed, you need to have that conversation beforehand—not after the playdate.

“If you know you will require money for a playdate and do not inform the other parent, it is misleading and can definitely be considered rude," Natalie Garcia Hilberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at L.A. CADA, tells Parents. “Ideally, if there is an activity involved that may require an admission cost, for example, it would be great to let the other parent know upfront to make those monetary arrangements and explain what the money is going toward."

Still, Hilberg notes, “The parent requesting money should be open to the other parent declining. Some may simply decline because they do not feel the need to pay, or they may not have the budget to do so.”

Let’s not forget, though, that the ultimate goal is to preserve the children’s friendship and not let parents quibbling over cash to destroy their bond. While unforeseen circumstances do arise (a baseball being thrown through a window comes to mind), communication between parents is key. And if playdates are becoming too costly, it may be time to redirect them to a no-cost venue, such as a public park.



