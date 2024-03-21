Parents Are Paying More For Mental Health Care For Their Kids—And That Needs to Change

New research highlights the financial burden receiving mental health care can be on a family.

Phynart Studio / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, emphasized the increase in depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation symptoms in children and adolescents in 2021. He then issued an advisory pointing to social media as a catalyst for the youth mental health crisis in 2023. A recent study is now calling attention to the price families are paying to help their children with mental health care—a price not every family can afford.

The study by researchers from virtual mental health care provider Brightline and published in JAMA Network Open found that families with a child or adolescent with a mental health condition paid $4,361 more toward medical spending for the child, a 31.1% uptick from 2017. Additionally, families with a child or adolescent with a mental health condition spent $2,337 more for family members, and study authors say that caregiver mental health care may be a reason for the cost.

“Our study highlights the rise in mental health conditions among children is a growing concern, with far-reaching impacts beyond the child,” says Theoren Loo, a clinical data scientist at Brightline and the study's co-author. “This study suggests that child and family member mental health are connected, not only by clinical symptoms but also by increased medical spending.”

The increased costs come at an increasingly challenging time to be a child or teen in the world, and experts are concerned.

“Compared to when I was a child, it is much more difficult to grow up in this era,” says Julian C. Lagoy, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist with Mindpath Health. “Suicide, depression, and anxiety are much more prevalent now than when I was a child. If we do not correct this soon, we will continue to see rises in suicide and depression in our children. There will be a lot more adults with mental health problems in the future.”

This can also compound and have a ripple effect on the next generation of children. Parents spoke with experts about the potential reasons for the increased costs, their concerns, and how parents can afford crucial mental healthcare for their children and teens.

Why are Mental Health Care Costs for Pediatrics Rising?

Experts say numerous factors are likely contributing to the rise in mental healthcare costs for pediatric patients. However, Loo says there’s an important caveat.

“It’s worth noting that not all mental health spending is bad,” Loo says. “In fact, the increase in cost may be attributed to an increase in accessibility and utilization of mental health services, which in turn may be driven by the adoption of telehealth services, decrease in stigma around mental health, and legislative support for behavioral health services...However, some costs reflect the need for improved prevention and treatment of pediatric mental healthcare.”

Understanding the reasons can help parents feel less alone and hopefully drive change.

The pandemic

The research went live on March 11, 2024, the fourth anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. While large-scale gatherings and in-person learning have resumed, experts say families are still grappling with mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal behavior.

Some suggest an uptick in mental health issues related to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has intensified mental health issues among children due to isolation, disruption of routines, and increased stress,” says Daniel Rinaldi, MA, a therapist, and founder of MNTL Town, a digital platform where parents can request videos featuring puppets tailored to their child's specific needs. “These factors have contributed to the rise in healthcare spending on pediatric mental health.”

Social media

Dr. Murthy specifically called out social media in a sobering warning last year. One expert who works closely with youth says platforms have created and exacerbated a myriad of issues.

“First, it’s created a culture of comparison, in which kids evaluate their worth according to how closely they live up to unrealistic, curated lifestyles and beauty standards,” Maggie C. Vaughan, LMFT, PhD, a psycholgist and the Head of Youth Transformation at Tapouts says. “Second, with apps like Snapchat and Instagram, kids know where their friends are at all times and therefore know when they’ve been left out.”

In short? The always-connected nature means kids can’t catch a break from feeling left out or less-than.

Therapist shortage

The decreasing stigma around mental health has prompted a higher demand for services—that’s not a bad thing, as people need help. Unfortunately, while advice to get a child struggling with mental health issues is well-meaning and spot-on, the supply of therapists is not there. Nearly half (47%) of Americans are living in an area with a shortage of mental health professionals.

“We know there are not enough therapists to meet the level of pediatric mental health needs we are seeing,” says Myra Altman, PhD, Brightline’s Chief Clinical Officer and a study co-author. “This results in long wait times and a lack of access to high-quality care, which can exacerbate costs because kids and families aren’t getting the support they need when they need it. Instead, many families don’t receive care until they are in crisis, such as going to an emergency room, which leads to higher costs.”

Insurance

Insurance has in-network providers. However, not everyone has insurance.

“Many American families, especially those in marginalized communities, live paycheck to paycheck and oftentimes don't carry health insurance that covers the cost of receiving mental health care services,” Dr. Lagoy says. “When you add increasing costs of child mental health care, this increases stress on the family and makes it more difficult to make a living, leading to increased risk of anxiety and depression.”

It’s a vicious and unfair cycle. Children in families facing socioeconomic inequalities were more likely to experience mental health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to some.

“This can be devastating for marginalized communities who already suffer from large mental health inequalities due to inaccessibility to high-quality mental healthcare, cultural stigma, language barriers, and discrimination,” says Loo, who hopes the new research calls attention to this concern and breaks down access barriers.

Further, even if you do have insurance that covers mental health services, many mental health providers don't take insurance.

Affording Mental Health Care for Your Child

Loo notes it is helpful if families can access and afford care for a child before they are in crisis. But how? Experts share advice for families on how to afford mental health care for children (and access it in the first place).

Start with the school

Schools may have resources like a social worker or psychologist families can tap into, especially if they are struggling to find a private practitioner without a wait list for new patients. Dr. Vaughan says seeing the person regularly is typically best. However:

“Even short, routine check-ins can make a huge difference,” she adds. “See if the school can provide referrals to external low-cost providers or volunteer child mentors.”

Check out SAMHSA

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is a national service focused on behavioral health. It can help families tap into resources they may not have found through Google searches or pediatrician/school referrals, including local ones.

“SAMHSA explains the offerings of and links to helplines, substance abuse programs, mental health programs, and disaster support,” Dr. Vaughan says. “SAMHSA staff are available by phone if you can’t find what you need through their site.”

Insurance coverage

Rinaldi encourages families with access to insurance to take advantage of their plans when trying to access affordable mental healthcare.

“You can always call the insurance company and ask about the benefits, and many of the benefits should be available online, too,” Rinaldi says. “However, if you have any questions, call the insurance provider and ask specifically for a therapist who would be covered. Some insurance providers may even cover online therapy, so it's worth an ask.”

Rinaldi also suggests comparing plans during open enrollment to see which ones offer the most mental healthcare services.

Look for reduced fees and sliding scales

Mental health providers may offer lower fees for people who need them.

“Conduct a search for low-fee and reduced-fee mental health centers,” Dr.Vaughan says. “Many agencies offer sliding-scale services, with fees determined according to your particular financial situation.”

Dr. Vaughan says people can also call individual therapists and ask if they offer sliding-scale fees.

Group therapy or workshops

One-on-one talk therapy can be beneficial. However, if no one in your area is accepting new patients, Rinaldi says group therapy and workshops can also provide support.

“Typically, group sessions or workshops can be more affordable than individual therapy and offer social support from peers facing similar challenges,” Rinaldi says. “Check out local group sessions, and ask parents and community members if they know of any groups, workshops, or sessions.”

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.