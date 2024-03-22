Parents outraged after school installs metal cages so kids can’t use bathroom during class

They’re arrest-rooms.

UK parents were outraged after a potty pooper secondary school installed cages around the bathrooms so that students couldn’t heed nature’s call during class.

“To put metal doors on them is just going too far,” incensed grandparent Ian Ward, 54, told Coventry Live of the “disgusting,” facility imprisonment, which was implemented at Foxford Community School in Longford, Coventry.

The Coventry resident, who has six grandchildren at the school, said they implemented the draconian-seeming measure on March 6 because they were having “issues with students in the toilets.” He didn’t elaborate, although it presumably has to do with students treating classrooms as revolving doors, and it was reportedly part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on the issue.

“Foxford has for a while kept the toilet doors locked preventing the kids from using the toilets,” Ward explained. “Now they have fitted locked cage doors to prevent the kids from even getting near the toilets and have said the kids can only use the toilets during break times but not during lessons.”

This seemingly cruel and unusual policy enacted on grades 7 through 11 effectively means kids can only go to the bathroom under supervision.

Accompanying pictures show the so-called arrest-rooms, which are barricaded with metal bars like something out of Alcatraz.

Ward didn’t take too kindly that students were literally “barred” from using the bathroom at their convenience

“School is supposed to be a safe place for kids and it is supposed to be a relaxed environment, but how it is a relaxed environment when they are locked up?” the Brit fumed. “It is taking away the freedom of being able to use the toilet as and when you need it.”

He added, “What if a child is on their period or has problems holding for a long time?”

He claimed that his children were also “upset” over the measure, and argued that there are alternatives to putting restrooms under lock and key.

“I think there are other ways of controlling that by having somebody sit by the toilets at certain times,” he said. “And if there is a problem then someone is close by, there is no need to lock them and say you are not using them.”

However, Foxford school officials balked at the characterization of the facilities as cages, claiming that they had simply installed “metal doors” in two bathrooms.

“These are not cages and the doors are unlocked before and after school, as well as at break and lunchtimes,” a school spokesperson declared.

In a similarly poo-nitive measure unveiled last year, an unidentified teacher was dumped on for allegedly only letting her students use the bathroom three times a month.

According to the leaked message circulating Reddit, students were allotted “three tickets a month” which they had to submit every time they used the bathroom.

The advisory stipulated that leaving the classroom sans permission “automatically uses” one of these lavatory ration cards.

Meanwhile, the professor will check the loo user’s name off and keep tabs on how long they’re gone, per the bladder-busting policy.

And don’t try hoarding these poop passes like at a prison commissary as students “may not use another classmate’s ticket” and “these tickets do not roll over,” the note warns.