Parents Are Obsessed With These ‘Absolutely Adorable’ Colorable Pjs That Keep Kids Entertained — & Looking Forward to Bedtime

Forgive us for a second while we try and regain some composure. Because we were freaking. out. when we saw these colorable pajamas. And rightfully so! Because did you hear what we just said? Colorable. Pajamas!

Now forgive us while we grieve the childhood days when we didn’t have these genius jammies to customize and flaunt as we strutted off to our bedroom.



Ok. Second(s) taken. Here we go.

Caden Lane’s new ColorMe collection includes colorable pajamas, pillowcases, and tote bags. And yes. We’re freaking out again. The pajama sets are made of high-quality bamboo fabric that is comfortable, breathable, and machine-washable (even when colored!). Plus, they come in a ton of patterns: Christmas morning, Fall favorites, mermaid magic, Jurassic playground, construction zone, enchanted unicorns, far far away, floral flutter, and barnyard bash. Each set comes with a top, bottom, and fabric markers.

ColorMe Pajama Two Piece Set

Price: $36

Parents are truly obsessed with these pajamas, going on and on about just how fun and cute they are.



“We LOVE ❤️ these pajamas!! The color stays in good through the wash and we like to color them just as much as the kids. They are really soft and stretchy so you can size up one and they will last longer…We couldn’t be happier!”



“A fun mommy and me project.”



“Awesome! I bought these for my nieces (aged 3, 3 and 6). We brought it out on a rainy day it kept them entertained for hours! One of the best purchases of the summer!!”



“My daughter absolutely loves these! They’re comfortable and keep her entertained. They’re a win-win in my book!”



“[My daughter] was so proud of her creation and each time she wears them beams from ear to ear at her work! Absolutely adorable!”



“These have entertained my daughter for countless nights! I bought them to take on a flight to NY to keep her busy on the plane. It was a HUGE SUCCESS!”



ColorMe pajamas are 15% off for new customers! Plus, shoppers can score free shipping on orders over $50 when they use code FALLSHIPPING. Need we say more?

