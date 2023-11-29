These New Parents Love Their Unique Living Arrangement

Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
“As new parents, it’s amazing to have opportunities to socialize every day of the week without ever leaving the house,” writes Carmen King, a communications strategist, an aspiring interior designer, and new mom to 8-month-old baby, Io.

King and her partner, creative technologist and artist Osman Koc, first learned about Radish, an intentional community in North Oakland, when they met co-founders Phil Levin and Kristen Berman. “We were occasional voyeurs on social media before we moved in,” King admits.

They’ve called Radish home for two years now, and their 930-square-foot house that they own and rent (“Radish has a fractional ownership model”) is located right in the center of the Radish commune. “We have big windows and a huge glass sliding door — we sometimes joke that we are living in a diorama,” King writes.

Apartment Therapy has toured a few different homes inside the Radish commune (including Danielle Bezalel, MPH‘s apartment, Craig dos Santos and Stefani Herr’s apartment, and some of the communal spaces) and while everyone has had different reasons for choosing an intentional community as their home, for Carmen it reminds her of her childhood.

“I grew up in a small town in Alaska where everyone knew each other. Radish mimics that experience of truly knowing your neighbors and being in their lives,” she writes. “I think it’s hard for people to believe, but the downsides [of living on a commune] are few and far between!”

Thanks, Carmen and Osman!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

