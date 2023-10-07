Parents Say Their Kids ‘Adore’ This $9 Vintage-Inspired Halloween Book to Teach Them the Alphabet
There’s so much to love about Halloween, especially when you’re celebrating the spooky holiday with your child. Dressing up, going Trick-or-Treating around the neighborhood, watching movies — what’s not to love? Well, we’ve found a way to make the holiday even more fun. For parents and caregivers with little ones, we found the vintage Halloween book that’s ideal for toddlers, and it’s only $9 on Amazon.
Cuddle up with your little goblin or ghoul and read B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet by Greg Paprocki. This book is so much fun, and features a retro-style look that even parents will love. In this colorful collection of illustrations, your toddler can learn each letter of the alphabet as well as the Halloween-themed words that start with each letter. Think O is for Owl, P is for Pumpkins, and so on. You’ll love paging through B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet by Greg Paprocki.
‘B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet’ by Greg Paprocki
Honestly, we think reading B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet by Greg Paprocki is the perfect addition to all your Halloween festivities. But what are shoppers saying about this delightful read? Check out some of their glowing reviews: “I absolutely adore the illustrations in these books,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.
“I’m always looking for new books for our daughter. This one did not disappoint. The illustrations are so cute and my girl loves going through the alphabet in this book,” another shopper raved. “Fun illustrations and a great way for the kids to practice the alphabet,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! While you stock up on candy for Halloween, add B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet by Greg Paprocki to your shopping cart today!
